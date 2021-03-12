River Hill High sets up fan, pet cutouts in the stands for sports games | CLARKSVILLE

The St. Louis Catholic Youth Ministry and its annual Italian dinner go together like spaghetti and meatballs. This month marks the 40th anniversary of the culinary fundraiser. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the group had to cook up something a little different. Instead of a large gathering in the school cafeteria, the youth group offered meals to go. “A Taste of the Italian Dinner!” served homemade meatballs and pasta sauce, prepared from the secret family recipe that has been passed down to chefs of the Italian dinners for the past four decades.