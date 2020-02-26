Clarksville: River Hill High School students share their talents with the community

The Clarksville community will miss the restaurant Food Plenty. The Marriner family, which operated the American comfort food venue, announced its closing on Feb. 16. Rachael Mull, the family’s eldest daughter and the business’s CFO, recently defeated colon cancer after a two-year battle with the illness. After that fight, the family decided to scale back operations and focus on their other ventures, Victoria Gastro Pub and Manor Hill Tavern. Best wishes for health and happiness to Rachael and her family.