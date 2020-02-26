Clarksville: River Hill High School students share their talents with the community

The talents of River Hill High School students will be on display at three upcoming events.
HillFest 2020 will celebrate the talents, interests and heritage of the River Hill student community from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 2. More than 50 clubs and organizations will have displays or demonstrations to share what they do. The evening will kick off with FoodFest, a sampling of foods from around the world. Performances will include dance, music, art, comedy and poetry. Admission is free.
The 23rd annual River Hill Talent Show will be held on March 11, at 6:30 p.m., in the school auditorium. This popular event features a variety of bands, singers, dancers and other performances. Tickets are $12 at the door. All proceeds go to the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center.
The theater department will put on the musical “Legally Blonde." Based on the 2001 movie starring Reese Witherspoon, the award-winning comedy follows the transformation of Elle Woods, a fashionable blonde diva, as she tackles stereotypes in pursuit of her dreams.
River Hill student Deven Ferrer, who plays Elle, sums up the musical in three words: “pink, upbeat and triumphant.”
After being dumped, Elle follows her boyfriend to Harvard Law School, where her plan to win him back teaches her a lot about her own potential. Cast member Joey Heitzmann, who plays the ex-boyfriend, Warner, describes the show as “hilariously brilliant with a powerful takeaway.”
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 27, 28 and 29, and at 2 p.m. March 1. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. Learn more at hcpss.booktix.com.
The show is a production of River Hill’s Blue Curtain Theatre Company. The group of more than 50 students includes students from grades 9 through 12.
According to drama director Meghan Meyer, “We aim to create immersive and entertaining performances every year for community members of all ages to enjoy. The Blue Curtain Theatre Company puts on two productions every year: one play and one musical.”
The Clarksville community will miss the restaurant Food Plenty. The Marriner family, which operated the American comfort food venue, announced its closing on Feb. 16. Rachael Mull, the family’s eldest daughter and the business’s CFO, recently defeated colon cancer after a two-year battle with the illness. After that fight, the family decided to scale back operations and focus on their other ventures, Victoria Gastro Pub and Manor Hill Tavern. Best wishes for health and happiness to Rachael and her family.