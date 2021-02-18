Scouts and neighbors partner to light up the night for charity | CLARKSVILLE

When a local Girl Scout Brownie troop invited a guest to speak about philanthropy, they had no idea it would be such an enlightening experience.
Inspired by the speaker to take action, Troop 2148 decided to sponsor a collection drive. About the same time, a nearby family also was looking for a way to give back to the community. The February Light Show and Diaper Drive emerged as the perfect partnership for the two groups to help others while having some fun.
“Our troop had already chosen to donate our Cookie Share cookies to Columbia Community Care earlier this year, so as a part of their badge work, we invited Erika Chavarria, founder of the organization, to join our meeting and talk more about how and why the organization was founded, its mission and purpose, how it operates, and how we can help,” explained Elizabeth Mulligan, troop leader.
During Chavarria’s talk, the girls in the Brownies asked how they could help. Chavarria issued them a challenge to get creative and think of something that they loved to do. She also explained that the organization can always use donations of diapers and wipes because they are expensive items. With that in mind, the troop decided to hold a diaper drive for a service project.
Meanwhile, a family in Mulligan’s neighborhood took to sequencing outdoor lights to music to keep their spirits up, as they sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hubler family is well-known in the Highland Lakes area and beyond for their annual Star Trek-themed Halloween festivities, a must-stop house for the costumes, lights and treats.
“My wife, Dorothy, and I have been sheltering at home due to COVID-19 since March 2020. We have lost friends to COVID-19 and had friends and family suffer from the wrath of COVID-19,” said Graham Hubler. “My wife and I really wanted to do something to help in the community, but with our age and health issues, it was not safe to be out and about. As well, we are suffering from pandemic fatigue. We need a purpose and a way to give back.”
After nearly a year at home developing their sequencing skills, the Hublers’ daughter suggested doing a light show for the neighborhood — a change of pace during the long winter months, and a chance for the family to test its props and songs for their upcoming 2021 Halloween and Christmas shows.
“My daughter had a great idea based off of our other fabulous neighbor and rockstar light show mentor, Dave Wood of Brown Bridge Lights, who donated around 1,000 pounds of food to the Howard County Food Bank during his Christmas light show in December,” Hubler said. “Though our light show is extremely humble and nowhere near the professional level of Dave Wood’s shows, it’s great practice for us and it gives back to the community.
“It was perfect timing for the Brownie Troop 2148 and us. Literally, everything just lined up perfectly!”
According to Mulligan, “the girls openly embraced the idea of collaborating with the Hublers as a way to spread the word and increase their donation numbers.” Looking at dancing lights was something the girls loved to do. And with school buildings closed, the light show provided a fun venue for donation drop-offs. The Scouts worked to get the word out about the event by creating flyers, telling friends and family, and even creating a Facebook event page:.
“My wife, Dottie, suggested we just do every weekend in the month of February to highlight all the holidays and the events in the month, like the Super Bowl, Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras, Presidents Day and Black History Month,” Hubler said. “This would allow flexibility for the neighbors and community and avoid a large crowd setting. So each weekend, we change the show to highlight a holiday or event and my daughter adds in a coronavirus parody song.”
The Hublers installed more than 2,000 lights and props for the 30-minute musical set for the show. Setting a song to music can take them anywhere from eight hours for a short song of 3 minutes or less or up to 40 hours for a customized mix of multiple tunes lasting more than 5 minutes. They are constantly tweaking their sequences to get them just right. Dottie ensures that the show has a crisp, cohesive vision, overseeing the design, color choices, light features and music selection.
The running family joke is some crossword puzzle books would have been a cheaper and easier way to pass the time; the books could have entertained the family without involving ladders, drills and numerous runs to home improvement stores. Luckily for our community, the family chose the labor of love — and lights — instead.
The light show, at 6635 Prestwick Drive in Highland, can be viewed throughout the month of February on Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m. Viewers may park in the driveway or along the street and should turn off their headlights. To listen to the music, tune to 87.9FM.
On Saturdays, the Hublers will offer treat bags for children from 4 to 8 p.m. with candy, stickers and toys to highlight the many holidays celebrated throughout the month.
Diapers, wipes and food items may be dropped in a collection bin at the light show. The Brownies will deliver the donated items to Columbia Community Care. For more information or to make a monetary donation, contact Mulligan at liz_dayton@hotmail.com.