Scouts and neighbors partner to light up the night for charity | CLARKSVILLE

“My wife, Dorothy, and I have been sheltering at home due to COVID-19 since March 2020. We have lost friends to COVID-19 and had friends and family suffer from the wrath of COVID-19,” said Graham Hubler. “My wife and I really wanted to do something to help in the community, but with our age and health issues, it was not safe to be out and about. As well, we are suffering from pandemic fatigue. We need a purpose and a way to give back.”