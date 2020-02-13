Clarksville: Tickling the ivories, dueling pianos concert unites family

“They listened to piano lessons while eating dinner, Marianne Lauffer said. "They sat at the top of the stairs listening to Peter rehearse with his bands. They sang in Peter’s church choirs on Sundays while I accompanied. They came to all of the concerts. They took music lessons at Westminster Conservatory of Music all the way through high school. Heather was the pianist, Shannon the violinist. These were joyful years of making music together and sharing this special bond as a family. With four pianos in the home, no one had to stand in line to practice.”