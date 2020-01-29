Blackman teaches music and directs the bands, ensembles and marching band at the high school. He also sponsors Songs for Seniors, a club of students that performs in nursing homes and retirement communities. His teaching philosophy extends beyond helping students master the finer points of musicianship. He believes it is important to help students focus on big-picture issues, such as “how they treat each other, what it means to be happy, and what kind of people they hope to be.”