Actors from The Murder Mystery Company will guide attendees through the circumstances of a fictitious jewelry heist. Participants will investigate the crime by uncovering clues, questioning suspects and settling on a suspect. According to the company’s website, the experience is similar to a live-action version of the game “Clue.” Tickets are $50 per person and include appetizers and wine. Proceeds support CDA charities. For more information, contact Daria McGehee at skipdariamc@aol.com or 410-935-8966.