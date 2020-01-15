There’s no need to hibernate this winter. Clarksville has a number of interesting events to jump-start your 2020 adventures.
What’s not to love about yoga and cupcakes? Namaste for the Kupcakes will be held on Jan. 17 and 31 at 5 p.m. in the Clarksville Commons Community Room. Registered yoga teacher Kristina Eberhardt will lead the hourlong classes.
According to Eberhardt, she sought to build on the popularity of wine and beer yoga events with a unique twist.
“I wanted a way to combine the two things I personally love most — besides my husband — yoga and cupcakes,” Eberhardt said. “I believe life is all about balance, and Namaste for the Kupcakes embraces that. It’s a little sweaty and a little sweet plus unites the community all while supporting a local business in Howard County.”
Mixing and mingling will follow the yoga session with mini cupcakes provided by Kupcakes & Co. All levels are welcome at the classes, which are for ages 16 and up. Tickets are $10 per class with a multi-class discount. Learn more at facebook.com/KupcakesCo.
Amateur sleuths looking to solve a “crime” can enjoy an interactive evening of mystery while supporting good causes. The Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Louis #2579 will host a whodunit event on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.
Actors from The Murder Mystery Company will guide attendees through the circumstances of a fictitious jewelry heist. Participants will investigate the crime by uncovering clues, questioning suspects and settling on a suspect. According to the company’s website, the experience is similar to a live-action version of the game “Clue.” Tickets are $50 per person and include appetizers and wine. Proceeds support CDA charities. For more information, contact Daria McGehee at skipdariamc@aol.com or 410-935-8966.
All ages bingo, featuring prizes, snacks and hot chocolate, will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, a day when the Howard County Public School System is closed. The 15 games of bingo will be held at Claret Hall, 6020 Daybreak Circle, from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $3 person, paid at the door. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Later that evening, the Master Gardeners of Howard County will offer a presentation on how and when to prune ornamental trees and shrubs. The home gardening session will start at 7 p.m., also at Claret Hall. To register for bingo or the pruning class, send an email to events@villageofriverhill.org.
Do you have old sports equipment cluttering up your garage? River Hill High School’s Donation for Recreation Club will help put it in the hands of those less fortunate. The club is holding its annual collection drive for Leveling the Playing Field, an organization that helps outfit kids in need to play sports.
Donations are being accepted at Claret Hall during January. The office is generally open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the staff recommends that you call 410-531-1749 in advance, due to ongoing building renovations. Accepted items include balls, bats, bags, cleats, gloves and sticks. For a complete list, go to levelingtheplayingfield.org.
Do you have ideas on how to improve the Clarksville Picnic? The planning committee of the community gathering held every June for more than 140 years wants to hear from you. Share your thoughts at surveymonkey.com/r/ClarksvillePicnic.