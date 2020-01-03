If you are looking for a new culinary experience to start off the new year, you are in luck.
Two new eateries have recently opened in the The Common Kitchen food marketplace.
Lourdes Karina, who was born and raised in Paraguay, has opened Tasty Empanadas. The pastry turnovers are very popular in Paraguay for all occasions. Karina started Tasty Empanadas at the request of friends and family, who enjoyed the savory crescent pastries.
According to her website, Karina’s love for cooking started at a young age, from watching her mother and grandmother cook traditional Paraguayan homemade dishes. What she learned from helping them has influenced her recipes and techniques in the kitchen today. Tasty Empanadas strives to use the freshest ingredients in its products. The menu includes empanadas with beef, chicken, ham, corn, cheese, black beans and spinach. Learn more at tastyempanadas.net.
Blowfish Poke has also opened up at a stall in the food hall, bringing the hot poke food trend to Clarksville. Poke bowls are similar to sushi but served in a dish. Originating in Hawaii, the bowls start with a base of rice and then typically feature chopped or diced raw, marinated fish such as ahi tuna. Blowfish Poke offers others including salmon and crab. Vegetables and sauces top off the made-to-order dish.
A belly dancing class returns for its second season this winter. The “dance and dine” combo includes a belly dancing lesson followed by an Egyptian meal at Koshary by Misteka. Participants will learn unique and complex dance movements of the torso that focus on core and hip muscles. According to the organizers, “this low-impact exercise can help relieve back and joint pain, increase bone density, help lose weight and reduce stress levels.”
The hour-long session will be led by Asala El Masri, a professional belly dance, Bollywood and Persian dance artist.
After class, participants may enjoy a warm bowl of koshary, the national dish of Egypt. The protein-packed meal offers a healthy, hearty, plant-based dining experience.
The class will meet in the Community Room of Clarksville Commons on the following Saturdays at 11 a.m.: Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22. Ticket price is $25 for this ladies-only event. Learn more at clarksvillecommons.com.
The young adult performers of the Six Degree singers will present SH2OWER to SH2ORE: A Celebration of Water as part of the St. Louis Concert Series. The performance by the Silver Spring-based choir will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., in the historic 1889 St. Louis Chapel, 12500 Clarksville Pike. The water-themed program will feature “music from across the ages and of varied genres about bodies of water and their importance in our lives.” A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the performance. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at stlconcertseries.org.