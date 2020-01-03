The young adult performers of the Six Degree singers will present SH2OWER to SH2ORE: A Celebration of Water as part of the St. Louis Concert Series. The performance by the Silver Spring-based choir will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., in the historic 1889 St. Louis Chapel, 12500 Clarksville Pike. The water-themed program will feature “music from across the ages and of varied genres about bodies of water and their importance in our lives.” A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the performance. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at stlconcertseries.org.