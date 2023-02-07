Ellicott City readies for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras on Main | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Advertisement

With both Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras on Main coming up in the next week we have a lot to celebrate!

I plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home, hopefully with some treats from Sweet Cascades on Main Street. Their confections are constant delights — I received a box of husband-selected chocolates a couple of months ago and enjoyed savoring each one. Of course I wouldn’t object to some popcorn from EC Pops either — they have some unique gourmet chocolate flavors that are a lot of fun for the holiday.

To really feel the Valentine’s vibe, make a reservation for “P.S. I Love You,” a presentation of romantic letters and writings by people connected to historic Ellicott City, at Backwater Books, 8156 Main St., on Saturday, 7-9 p.m. The $20 ticket includes wine and chocolate. Call 410-305-2959 to reserve.

Manor Hill Farm, at 4411 Manor Lane, is holding a Super Valentine’s Weekend on Friday, 4-9 p.m., Saturday, noon-7 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. There will be a full list of beers on tap throughout the weekend and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood will be serving on Saturday and Sunday. Call 410-997-7771 for more information.

Mardi Gras on Main, sponsored by the Ellicott City Partnership, is a great event scheduled for Feb. 18-19. This is a New Orleans-inspired weekend of food and drink, a scavenger hunt and good music. More than two dozen businesses will be participating in a scavenger hunt. Pick up a list and map at the welcome center on Main Street or see the list on posters around town. Visit participating sites and look for hidden Mardi Gras beads, let an employee know when you find them, and score yourself some beads as well. The Wine Bin, at 8290 Main St., will host a Carnival at the Bin on Feb. 18, 2-7 p.m. featuring live music, food and drink.

