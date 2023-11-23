Holiday events kick off this weekend in Old Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Happy Thanksgiving!

This day is one of the nicest holidays of the year, full of family and friends, parades and football, and of course the feast. Our annual pilgrimage to the Sho Nuff Turkey Farm in Fulton really marks the beginning of the holiday season for us, guaranteeing a delicious meal. There isn’t anything quite like a Maryland Thanksgiving table, with turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut and gravy over all of it. Enjoy!

Once the feast is digested, don’t forget to patronize shops in Ellicott City’s historic district on Shop Small Saturday. Old Ellicott City has more than 80 small businesses. For all the special offers on Saturday, check visitoldellicottcity.com/events/shop-small-saturday.

One Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to play holiday music, decorate and celebrate. One amazing way to usher in the season is to visit the historic district for Midnight Madness, to be held this year on Friday, Dec. 1, 5:30-11:55 p.m. It’s the 45th year this beloved event is being held, a testament to its enduring popularity.

Nicole Cortes of Ellicott City and her 2-year-old daughter Olive admire the lights and ornaments on the holiday tree following its lighting during Midnight Madness in Ellicott City on Friday, December 2, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

To fully enjoy the experience the first thing you need to do is ditch your car — either take an Uber or park in the old courthouse parking lot and walk down to Main Street on the steps that connect to the parking lot behind Phoenix Upper Main. A shuttle will be running as well, but walking is probably faster. All of the usual elements that make this evening so enjoyable will be happening — the tree will be lit, Santa will arrive, carolers will sing, and shops and restaurants will be open late. Many shop owners decorate their windows with holiday themes. I love the window at Sweet Elizabeth Jane, with a countdown to Christmas, snowflakes and a polar bear.

Also, don’t miss the holiday train garden at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, always a family favorite. Get all the details at visitoldellicottcity.com/events/midnight-madness/

Also, on Dec. 1, the Howard County Historical Society is offering as its monthly Lunch Date with History, a holiday concert with organist Nelda Clelland. The event starts at noon at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. Tickets are $5, free to society members. The society is also holding their annual holiday house tour on Dec. 10. This year the featured property is Carrollton Hall and St. Anthony’s Shrine, on Folly Quarter Road, built by Charles Carroll for his granddaughter, Emily Caton McTavish. Tickets are $75. Reserve your ticket for either event by visiting their website at hchsmd.org.

Visit Mary’s Land Farm at 4979 Sheppard Lane for the Farm Barnyard Lights Walkthrough, open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 4-8 p.m., beginning Friday through Dec. 23. Tickets range from $12 to $14, depending on the day of your visit. There will be caroling on Fridays, meet-and-greet Santa on Saturdays and a live nativity scene on Sundays. There will also be a Christmas wreath-making workshop at the farm on Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Instruction and fresh and dried materials are included in the $85 fee. On Dec. 12 they are holding a watercolor painting poinsettias workshop, 2-4 p.m. The cost is $95. Visit maryslandfarm.com/christmas-events for ticket information.

On Dec. 10, at the Bethany United Methodist Church, at 2875 Bethany Lane, the Bethany United Methodist Church Choir is performing a full Christmas Cantata, “Joy has Dawned,” with orchestration and narration, during the 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. All are welcome.

Send information to be included in this column to Janet Kusterer at janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.