Ellicott City’s annual Wizarding Weekend coming soon | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Harry Potter fans take note: the fourth annual Wizarding Weekend on Magical Main, including a scavenger hunt, costume contest and live music, is set for Oct. 1 and 2 in Ellicott City.

Start your day at the Wizard World Corner, in Parking Lot D, where you can pick up the scavenger hunt form and visit the Wizard and Witch tent to register for the costume contest. New this year, Tiber Alley will be transformed into Diagon Alley, where you can purchase your favorite potions. Nirvana Hair Loft, 8167 Main St., will offer a Hogwarts magical bazaar featuring local artisans and crafters from noon to 5 p.m. The weekend is sponsored by the Flower Bin and the Little Market Café, and benefits the National Federation for the Blind.

Upcoming Wine Bin movies include “Barefoot in the Park” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and in keeping with the wizard theme, on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. the movie will be “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

On Sunday St. Paul Catholic Church, at 3755 St. Paul St., is holding an open house and concert. Doors open at 1 p.m., with the concert at 2 p.m. Upcoming Concerts in the Courtyard, sponsored by the Little Market Café include Mark Jacob and Kelly Secret on Friday at 6 p.m., Patrick Smith on Saturday at noon and The Musty Cupboards on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

There is some new artwork going up in town. For decades the side of the Ellicott Theater building at the corner of Main Street and Old Columbia Pike has featured a colorful mural of the shops on Tonge Row. This has been painted over to make way for a three-dimensional water-wheel sculpture with a brass plaque educating pedestrians about the mill origins of the town. The artist is Antonia Ramis Miguel, who painted the lovely mural on the side of the Reedy Electric Building on Main Street, just west of this new work. After you get your milkshake at the Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar on Main Street, walk down to the corner to check out the progress on this new addition to our streetscape.

The next Mount Misery Ghost Walks will take place today, Friday, and Sept. 30 starting at 8:30 p.m. The Haunted Main Street tour will be on Saturday. The tours are offered by Maryland History Tours. Reserve a space by calling 410-303-2959.

Blossoms of Hope, which raises money for cancer research in Howard County, is holding a Beer, Bourbon and Bags fundraiser on Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m. Local brews and bourbon will be sold, and Cured 18/21 will provide food. Gently used purses will be sold at bargain prices. Visit www.blossomsofhope.org to purchase tickets ($65 each or $120 for two).

About a year ago local artist Lisa Scarbath requested donations relevant to Ellicott City for a EC250 mural. The mural is now complete, in the window of the Shoemaker building on Main Street. Scarbath depicts local landmarks such as the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin, the Fire House Museum, the caboose at the Railroad Station Museum and the clock that graced the Railroad Plaza.

Send news about upcoming Ellicott City events to include in this column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.