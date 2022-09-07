Grab your dancing shoes to prep for Ellicott City’s ninth annual Main Street Music Festival | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

The ninth annual Main Street Music Festival is coming up on Sept. 17 from noon to 8 p.m., in the historic district.

Pre-game shows will take place on Sept. 16, with bands playing on four stages: The Oella River Band will be at the Town Center Stage at the welcome center at 5:30 p.m. Shee’s Unhinged will be playing at the B&O Plaza at 6 p.m. Swamp Donkey will be at the Wine Bin at 6 p.m. and Comedy and Big Bands will be at the Little Market Café at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The really big show starts on Sept. 17. There will be a whopping 40-plus bands playing on six outdoor stages and four indoor venues, starting at noon. Headlining the main stage in Parking Lot D will be the perennial favorite, Kelly Bell Band. In Lot B’s Riverside Stage, the vibe will be music-meets-carnival with a variety of kid-pleasing activities, including an inflatable slide, food trucks and artisans. A free shuttle will run all day and visitors are encouraged to use Uber or Lyft.

The EC250 ARTifacts show at the Howard County Center for the Arts includes the work of 18 local artists, with their interpretations of a variety of artifacts from the collection of the Howard County Historical Society. The show runs through Sept. 24, with an artists’ reception on Sept. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Ellicott City artist Wiley Purkey has completed “A Brush with History,” a 50-piece collection. The exhibit will be at the Columbia Art Center from Sept. 15 to Oct. 7, with a reception on Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Call 410-730-0075 for more information.

Manor Hill Brewing is offering its third in a series of EC250 commemorative can releases with To the Heavens on Sept. 10 at their farm. This latest is a tribute to “Stargazer” Benjamin Banneker. The EC250 celebration is collecting material for a sestercentennial time capsule, to be revealed on Oct. 8. The group is encouraging people to submit their thoughts on what word captures the Ellicott City spirit — hope, perseverance, community? To volunteer your choice, visit www.EC250.com. Also, they are looking to preserve local history in the form of old letters, postcards and photos. If you have some early photos of the Ellicott City area bring them to the Ellicott City Fire Museum on Main Street on Oct. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers will scan the material and return the original to you.

The next Concert in the Courtyard, sponsored by the Little Market Café, will be the Richard Walton Group on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday they will feature Liz Fixsen and Moonstruck Jazz from noon to 2 p.m. The next movie at the Wine Bin will be “Cruella,” on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m.

And finally, you don’t have to be German to celebrate Oktoberfest. The White Oak Tavern, at 10030 Baltimore National Pike, is kicking off celebrations Sept. 16, offering German beer and live music. Prost!

Send information about Ellicott City people, places and happenings for this column to Janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.