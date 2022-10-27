Consider trick-or-treating at the shops in Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Happy Halloween! The big day has finally arrived. In addition to going door to door in your own neighborhood you should consider visiting Main Street on Monday for trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m.

Main Street’s shopkeepers love to see the little ones in their always amazing costumes. My grandson, Henry, is planning to dress up as an awesome dinosaur. I can’t wait to see everyone in costume at my front door that night.

The next time you are on Main Street check out the new sculpture decorating the brick wall on the corner of Main and Columbia Pike. A huge waterwheel by sculptor David Hess has been attached, along with material simulating a stream. It has low-light elements that are supposed to subtly transform the sculpture at night. Also, an interpretive placard will accompany the work, explaining the mechanisms of a working grist mill, the original foundation of our mill town.

Trunk or treat is a new concept for me, but one worth embracing. It’s an event that involves decorating the back of your car in a parking lot with others and handing out candy to kids trick or treating there. Sounds like a good idea. Harvester Baptist Church, at 9605 Old Annapolis Road, is hosting Trunk or Treat Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The free event, for ages 12 and younger, includes crafts, games and prizes and is open to the public. Bethany United Methodist Church at 2875 Bethany Lane, is also holding a Trunk or Treat, on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Attractions include a fire pit with s’mores. For details visit www.bethanyum.org.

Turf Valley Resort is offering a Murder Mystery Overnight package on Friday. Participants are encouraged to wear 1980s costumes. The cost is $145 and includes a dinner buffet. Call 410-465-1500 for reservations.

The White Oak Tavern on Baltimore National Pike is holding a Halloween Bash on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Grilled Lincolns and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.

The next Mount Misery Ghost Walks are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. A Haunted Main Street Ghost Walk is also on tap Saturday. Call 410-303-2959 for reservations. The Wine Bin’s Halloween movie, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” will be shown on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Lutheran Village in Ellicott City is hosting the Miller’s Grant Mission Miles Family Fun Walk from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The event includes games and treats and benefits the Ministry of Caring Endowment. Register to participate at www.millersgrant.org.

Upcoming Concerts in the Courtyard, sponsored by the Little Market Café, include Nights Watch Paradox on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and the Acme Band Company from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Work in Progress will appear from 6 to 9 p.m. that day.

On Friday and Saturday, Syriana will offer World Music Nights from 7 to 9 p.m., featuring artists from the Baltimore-Washington area.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding its next Lunch Date with History on Nov. 4 at noon. The subject is “Last Full Measure: Ellicott City’s Gold Star Servicemen of World War II.” Presenters are the Society’s research manager, Geeta Shanbhag and researcher Dan Materazzi. The event is free to society members and $5 for the general public. Visit www.hchsmd.org to sign up.

Did you know that the former Main Street Post Office, now the Welcome Center, was the location of the first Ellicott City undertaker, Hillsinger’s? You can learn more about this and other local funeral homes at the Welcome Center’s exhibit “A Brief History of Ellicott City Undertakers and Funeral Homes.” The exhibit is available daily through Nov. 30 and it’s free.

