Reminisce about former Ellicott City businesses during shopkeepers and friends reunion event | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

I’ve lived in Ellicott City for 35 years and in that time have made friends with many shopkeepers on Main Street. If you are part of the Main Street “merchant family, don’t miss the Old Ellicott City Business Reunion, set for 1-3 p.m., Oct. 22, in Dohony Hall at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in the historic district. The event is part of the EC250 celebration and will cost $10 per person to cover light refreshments. For tickets head to visitoldellicottcity.com.

The historic district business community is a strong and loyal group, dating back at least 50 years to when Tropical Storm Agnes hit in 1972 and everyone had to decide whether to rebuild or migrate out to strip malls along Route 40. Most stayed, helping each other thrive.

Advertisement

My kids loved shopping for penny candy with Enalee Bounds at Ellicott’s Country Store while I checked out the latest in candles and décor. Another favorite stop was Mumbles and Squeaks Toy Shoppe, where Frank DiPietro reigned over a variety of unusual toys and games — who can forget Beanie Babies? (I still have a Princess Diana bear.) Then there was the last grocery store in town, Yates Market, capably managed by Betty Jacobs, after the passing of her father, the one-of-a-kind Bladen Yates. I worked at the Margaret Smith Gallery for a while, and usually spent my earnings on art. (No regrets.) The Christmas Company may be gone, but its owner, Ed Lilley, can still be found on Main Street on a regular basis, currently on the EC250 committee. The “Bubble Man,” Barry Gibson, has been a fixture in front of the Forget-Me-Not Factory for as long as I can remember, and I hope he always will be. The Tersiguel family has been dishing up delicious cuisine for over 40 years. John Latchford Beck, Lee Doll and former Phoenix Emporium owners George and Vickie Goeller are still in town, and Vickie has planned this event so I’m sure they will attend.

The dogs are having their day — a variety of venues are planning Halloween parties for your favorite furry friend. On Saturday the Howard County Recreation & Parks is sponsoring a Halloween Pet Parade at Centennial Park South, 2-4 p.m. The costume contest for pets is $10 for contestants, free for spectators. Call 443-822-7946 for more information. White Oak Tavern is celebrating with a Puppy Halloween Costume Party on Saturday and Sunday — enter your pooch to win a doggie gift basket. Register your dog at 410-680-8974. On Oct. 22 Clippers Canine Café is hosting a Howl-O-Ween trick or treat for your furry friend, noon-3 p.m. A $12 donation for a local rescue will get you a list of historic district businesses participating. After trick-or-treating, end your day at the Wine Bin for costume judging at 3:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the cutest, funniest and most original costumes.

Advertisement

If you don’t have a dog or cat and would like one, Manor Hill Brewing Company, 4411 Manor Lane, is holding a BARCS in the Barn adoption event Sunday, noon-7 p.m. Select your new pet, enjoy imbibing in the tasting room and grab a slice at the Pizza Trolley. Call 410-997-7771 for more information. Manor Hill is also planning a Craft Fair and Makers Market on Oct. 22, noon-7 p.m. The event features local artisans, agriculture producers and crafters as well as two food trucks, the Pizza Trolley and Blowfish Poké.

Celebrate Babe Ruth’s wedding anniversary at the town where it happened, at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue Saturday, 1-3 p.m. The event is free and the talk will focus on the “other” Babe Ruth — the husband and father.

First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Road, is hosting the Columbia Pro Contare, presenting Mendelssohn and Bach on Oct. 22. The performance starts at 8 p.m. Reserve tickets by calling 410-696-2888. The Shrine of St. Anthony, 12290 Folly Quarter Road, is hosting “Wine at the Shrine” on Saturday, 1-7 p.m. The event benefits Little Portion Farm and the Franciscan Center. Call 443-904-0159 for tickets.

Send news about Ellicott City for this column to Janet Kusterer at Janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.