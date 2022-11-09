Join Ellicott City shop owners next weekend for Girls Night Out | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Ladies, call your besties and join the fun at the next Girls Night Out on Main Street, scheduled for Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. Plan to shop, sip, savor and stroll among all of the participating shops and restaurants.

This time there will be two starting points — Georgia Grace Cafe at its new location, 8333 Main St., or the Ellicott Distilling Co., at 8090 Main St. Pick up information for the scavenger hunt and buy this year’s holiday ornament for $20, sponsored by the Ellicott City Partnership.

On Saturday, Manor Hill Farm, 4411 Manor Lane, is hosting Draft Horses and Draft Beers, noon-7 p.m. This free event will call attention to the Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue of Mount Airy. You are welcome to pet the horses and enjoy photo ops with them. Pit beef and pizza will be available, as will Belgian beer, in honor of the Belgian horses.

Also on Saturday EC250 and the Howard County Historical Society offer For the Record Digitalization Day at the Miller Library, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you have photos or memorabilia related to our town’s history, bring it in and staff will scan it for the society’s records and return it to you that day.

The Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., is offering The Gift of Art through the end of December. You are welcome to visit and enjoy works by 28 local artists, also available for purchase.

What iconic sports figure first got married at St. Paul’s Church in the historic district? What famous writer came out from Baltimore to spend his summers in Ellicott City? What were the first names of those pioneer Ellicott brothers that started our town?

Those and many other questions will be asked and answered at Trivia Night with Ed Lilley, on Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m., at the Miller Library. There will be a raffle and prizes for individuals and teams. Register at www.EC250.org.

On Nov. 19, Alison Ellicott Mylander Gregory, a descendent of the Ellicotts, will discuss “The Ellicotts: Their mills and their clocks,” at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 3695 Rogers Ave., 1-2:30 p.m. Gregory is also the author of “The Ellicotts: Striving for a holy community,” published by Historic Ellicott City, Inc. in 1991.

The Howard County Conservancy, 10520 Old Frederick Road, is offering two programs encouraging mindfulness in nature on Saturday. Outdoor yoga and forest bathing will be available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $10 each. Sign up by visiting www.howardnature.org.

On Nov. 19 the Zaching Running Festival benefitting the Zaching Against Cancer Foundation will start at the Turf Valley Town Square at 8:30 a.m. The run features a 10K, 5K or 1-mile run, all through the Turf Valley Golf Club course. Sign up at www.zachrunningfestival.com. Call 443-695-1344 for more information.

The EC250 celebration is coming to an end, but what an impressive end it will be. A new original musical, “On National Road,” will be presented on various dates during the month of December at the Horowitz Center at Howard Community College. The performance will chronicle historic milestones of 250 years of Ellicott City and Howard County history. Call the box office at 443-518-1500 for tickets.

Send information about upcoming Ellicott City events for inclusion in this column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.