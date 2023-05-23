Ellicott City gears up for Pride Weekend | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

This is such a lovely time of year! The daffodils were magnificent a few weeks ago and now we are enjoying flowering azaleas, dogwood and rhododendrons at our house. Last week my husband, Tom, and I had lunch in the courtyard at La Palapa Mexican Grill & Cantina on Main Street and were surrounded by gorgeous red roses, and when we eat lunch on our patio at home we are treated to a view of pretty pink peonies.

It’s a great time to visit Ellicott City’s Main Street, with lots going on.

On June 3 and 4, it’s Old Ellicott City Pride Weekend. Sponsored by the Ellicott City Partnership, the weekend fun includes art, dance, music and education. For a full list of events, go to https://visitoldellicottcity.com/events/oec-pride.

The Mascara Run is a one-mile drag pub run through the city, eating, drinking and completing challenges at bars and boutiques. Runners must be at least 21 years old to participate, but spectators of all ages are encouraged. The run starts with a round of axe-throwing at AxGard and then moves on to more than a dozen Main Street businesses, ending in parking lot F with live music and other activities. Dresses and wigs will be provided, but runners are encouraged to bring their own attire and wear sneakers or comfortable shoes. Tickets are $10 each to participate, with proceeds going toward LGBTQ+ charities. Tickets are available at axgardaxes.com.

Among other activities planned for that weekend, the Wine Bin’s movie is “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” showing at 9 p.m. on June 3. The Bin is also hosting a Yappie Hour for you and your well-behaved dog on June 2, 6-8 p.m.

In addition, the Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is offering on June 4 at 2 p.m. a Pride-themed Kupcake Decorating and Milkshakes Oh My, partnering with Kupcake & Co. Decorate three Pride-themed cupcakes and get a milkshake in a Pride-theme mason jar. To find out more or sign up, visit facebook.com/CrazyMasonMilkshakeBarOldEllicottCity

The next Lunch Date with History will take place at noon, June 2, at the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave. The topic will be “The 1868 flood and its impact on the Patapsco River Valley,” presented by ecological historian Sophie Hess. Tickets are $5 for non-members of the Historical Society, free for members. To reserve a spot call 410-480-3250.

The next Saturday children’s class at the Ellicott Mills Children’s Museum will feature childhood pastimes in bygone days. The class will be held on June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, and is open to children ages 5 to 12. The cost is $5. Reserve a space at hchsmd.org.

The annual event Paint It! Ellicott City will be held June 8-11. Artists set up easels around Ellicott City’s historic district as spectators watch. The event culminates in an exhibit at the Howard County Center for the Arts. If you would like to participate, sign up at hocoarts.org.

The Welcome Center at 8278 Main St. has a new exhibit, “Made from Scratch,” the story of the creation of the Howard County Jewish Community. The exhibit will run through July 19. The center is open daily, except Mondays, and admission is free.

The Artists’ Gallery, at 8197 Main St., is presenting “Still Moments, Living Color,” summer scenes of seasonal relaxation and simple pleasures, by artist Amanda Milliner, May 31 to June 25. An opening reception will be held on June 3, 2-5 p.m. For more information call 443-325-5936.

Concerts in the Courtyard, sponsored by the Little Market Café, continue on weekends on Tonge Row, adjacent to Lot D. Coming up soon are Vox 88 on May 26 at 6 p.m., and on May 27, the Reilly Goulait Band at noon and Radio Monkey at 6 p.m.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, at 9120 Frederick Road, is hosting the Scott Silbert Jazz Band at 4 p.m., June 4. Call 888-921-9230 for tickets.

Julie Webb, innkeeper at the Inn at Mary’s Land Farm, will lead a class on cooking in cast iron pans. Participants will learn about the versatility of cooking in cast iron, how to properly season pans and also how to care for them, as well as taste Secolari salts and balsamic vinegars and learn how they enhance foods such as steak, roasted vegetables and cornbread. The class is set for 1-3 p.m., June 3 at the inn, 4979-B Sheppard Lane. There wil be two other opportunities to take the class in July and August. The cost is $100. Call 410-849-4312 or visit https://www.maryslandfarm.com/classes-at-the-inn/ to learn more.

The Howard County Farmers’ Market at the Miller Library on Frederick Road has opened for the season. Check out all of the great produce on Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., through Nov. 8. For more, visit http://howardcountyfarmersmarkets.com/wednesday-farmers-market.html.

Send news to include in this column about Ellicott City people, places and events to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.