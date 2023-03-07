Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with traditional Irish fare in Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up next week on March 17. Everyone is Irish that day!

We like to celebrate at Shannon’s Saloon and Restaurant or Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub, usually the day before to avoid the crowds. And of course I’ll be making corned beef and cabbage at home, even though these days that dish is hard to come by in Ireland.

Advertisement

If you would like to learn more about some of the contributions of Irish people to our country, the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is offering a presentation on “Irish Rail Workers — The Force that Built the B&O Railroad,” on March 18 at 1 p.m. The event is free. The museum also offers free guided tours on the corner of Main Street and Maryland Avenue, March 12, 1-2 p.m. Meet in the gift shop.

The Tersiguel family and Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant have been integral parts of the historic district community for many decades. The patriarch, Fernand Tersiguel, passed away a few years ago but is far from forgotten. Everyone, including me, has a Fernand story to tell. I still remember the time in 1997 when he took me to a farm that supplied him with goat cheese, just outside of Annapolis. He cheerfully milked a goat and then shared with me some of the moldiest — and most delicious — goat cheese I have ever had. His son Michel and Michel’s wife Angie now run the restaurant. They are remembering Fernand this month around his birthday, with a special four-course retro menu, featuring some of Fernand’s favorites. These include a selection of hot hors d’oeuvres, filet au poivre, fromage and salade, and some decadent desserts such as chocolate mousse, strawberries in crème and pineapple surprise. The menu will be featured through March 11. Make reservations on their website.

Advertisement

Manor Hill Brewing, at 4411 Manor Lane, has a “novel” event coming up. On March 11 they will feature “Books and Brews in the Barn,” noon-7 p.m. Charm City Books and the Goddard School are joining forces with the brewery to present this family friendly day that includes a story time, crafts, painting and food trucks along with lots of books. Admission is free.

Also on March 11 the Howard County Conservancy is offering a “Beaver Walk and Talk” at their farm at 10520 Old Frederick Road, 10-11 a.m. The presentation includes a visit to the beaver dam and pond. Tickets are $10 per person, $20 per family. Registration is required. Call 410-465-8877.

On March 16 at 2 p.m. Marcus Nicks will discuss the “History of Segregation and Education in Howard County,” highlighting the exhibits and collection of the Howard County Center of Afro-American Culture. The presentation will be at the Miller Library.

Also at the Miller Library, on March 22 at 7 p.m., the Patapsco Heritage Greenway is presenting Ned Tillman who will discuss his book, “A Good Endeavor,” about saving the past via literature. Register at www.eventbrite.com/patapsco-heritage-greenway.

The Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., is featuring the 2023 Regional Juried Art Show through March 26.

Send news about upcoming Ellicott City events to include in this column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.