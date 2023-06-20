Black Classical Acting Ensemble opens ‘Macbeth’ Friday at Patapsco Female Institute | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Our annual dose of summer culture is here. The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s Black Classical Acting Ensemble is presenting “Macbeth” at the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park. Opening night is Friday and performances run on weekends through July 23. With each adult ticket, up to two children ages 18 and younger get in for free, by reservation. Sundays are “family fun days” when gates open for activities at 4:30 p.m. Children and adults can participate in games and crafts, and a puppet show where you can learn the story of Macbeth, before seeing the production. The park is located at 3655 Church Road, Ellicott City and parking is at 3691 Sarah’s Lane, Ellicott City. Find out more at chesapeakeshakespeare.com/shows-tickets/macbeth or contact the box office at 410-244-8570.

The Spring Craft Fair and Maker’s Market at Manor Hill Brewing, 4411 Manor Lane, is set for Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., featuring local artisans and vendors. The taproom and farm will remain open until 7 p.m. Valencia Glass of Damascus will be onsite both Saturday and Sunday, offering 30-minute hands-on glass-blowing experiences. Find out more and register in advance for a slot to create your own unique beer glass at manorhillbrewing.com/event/craftfair. Call 410-997-7771 for more information.

The Inn at Mary’s Land Farm, 4979-B Sheppard Lane, is offering a cooking class Friday evening on “Nourishing Fats,” taught by Jaime Brooke, a certified nutritional therapy practitioner, and innkeeper Julie Webb. The presentation includes food preparation and tastings. Participants will enjoy wild caught sockeye salmon, sautéed leafy greens and onion and avocado cilantro salad. Tickets are $100 and must be purchased in advance. On Saturday, the inn will host a watercolor workshop for ages 13 and older with Kas Rohm on brush techniques, from noon to 2 p.m. All materials will be provided and the cost is $100. More art classes and cooking lessons are planned throughout the summer. Find out more at maryslandfarm.com/classes-at-the-inn or call 410-849-4312.

The Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., will feature “Still Moments, Moving Color,” by Amanda Milliner through Sunday, and also show “A Primitive, Primal and Personal Journey,” ceramic artwork by Greg Holmes, June 28-July 23. A reception for Holmes’ work will be held July 8, 3-6 p.m. Call the gallery at 443-325-5936 for more information.

Sunday brings the annual Pollinator Fest at the Howard County Conservancy, 10520 Old Frederick Road. Free pollinator-themed activities and games, seed giveaways and a book swap are planned, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Representatives of the Howard County Beekeepers Association, the Howard County Bird Club and Howard County Bee City will be on hand. All ages are welcome to participate. This event is free but registration is required. Call 410-465-8877 or go to howardnature.org/event/pollinatorfestival.

In celebration of the 159th anniversary of the Battle of the Monocacy, Civil War re-enactors will demonstrate the role that the B&O Railroad played in the Civil War during the presentation, ”The Railroad Becomes a Battlefield” at the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum, 3711 Maryland Ave. The July 9 event includes a special tour of the museum, 2:30-3:30 p.m. which costs $15. Registration is required. Find out more at howardcountymd.gov/ecborail or call 410-313-0419.

Send information about Ellicott City-area people and events to include in this column to Janet Kusterer at janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.