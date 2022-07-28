Ellicott City flood victim honored; August brings flurry of activity | MOSTLY MAIN

Last Saturday, the Blossoms of Hope program dedicated a tree in memory of Eddison Hermond, the 2018 flood victim. The tree is at the corner of Main Street and Ellicott Mills Drive, next to three trees planted in memory of those who died in the 2016 flood. What a nice remembrance of a nice man.

This undated photo provided by Howard County Police Department shows Eddison Alexander Hermond, who died in the 2018 flood of Ellicott City. (AP)

The next Lunch Date with History at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue will be held on Aug. 5 at noon. The topic, presented by local history sleuth Lee Preston, is “Documenting the Ellicotts, Carrolls, and Dorseys: What I have found in primary resources.” The cost is $5, free to Howard County Historical Society members. For reservations call 410-480-3250.

Turf Valley is offering a “clean comedy” night on Aug. 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. The cost is $116 and includes an open bar, buffet and the show. Call 410-465-1500 to reserve. I also want to give a shout out to Shannon’s Saloon and Restaurant on Baltimore National Pike. So many restaurants have had to limit their menus during the pandemic, but Shannon’s has managed to continue its practice of daily specials, inserted in the menu and available to view online. Kudos.

Thursday is trivia night at the Ellicott Distilling Company, 8090 Main St. The fun will run from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Aug. 4. Call them at 310-988-5356 for more information. The next Jazz Jam at the Judge’s Bench, 8385 Main St., will take place on Aug. 2 from 8 to 11 p.m. And for the dogs — the next Yappy Hour for you and your well-behaved pooch, is scheduled for Aug. 5 in the Wine Bin parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. Upcoming Wine Bin movies include “Spiderman — No Way Home” on July 30 and “What’s Up, Doc?” on Aug. 6.

The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is holding a Girls’ Night Out on Aug. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring making and enjoying historic cocktails, with a twist. The cost is $30. Reserve by calling 410-313-2787. If you like looking at classic cars, or if you have one to show off, the next Cars and Coffee will take place on Lot D on Aug. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. Also on Lot D are the Concerts in the Courtyard, by the Little Market Café. Momma Tried will be playing on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., and Zydeco Jed will be featured from 6 to 8 p.m.

Want to hear a good ghost story, soak up some local history and/or enjoy a cocktail in several locations with your friends? There are tours for all of these events in the historic district this summer. The Mount Misery Ghost Walk is scheduled for Friday and Aug. 5. Haunted Main Street is available on Saturday and Aug. 6 and the Spirits Pub Crawl is on for Aug. 4. Sign up for these at www.marylandhistorytours.

The Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road is featuring “Fabricating Order,” metal etchings by Gaylia Wagner and digital embroidery by Susan Hensel. The show runs through Aug. 6. Admission is free. Call 410-313-2787 for more information.

Manor Hill Tavern on Old Columbia Pike holds a beer run every Tuesday. Starting at the tavern at 5:30 p.m., runners make their way through town and to the Trolley Trail, ending up back at the tavern for a well-earned beer. Join them!

Brave the heat and head out to a local farmers market. We’re hitting that sweet spot where the tomatoes, corn and peaches are all hitting their peak. We love the produce at the Miller Library from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Breezy Willow open on Frederick Road Thursday through Sunday, and Clark’s Farm on Route 108, open every day.

Send information about people and events from Ellicott City’s Main Street to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.