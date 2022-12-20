Ellicott City square dance club knits 150 hats and scarves for annual donation to Operation Gratitude | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate!

Operation Gratitude sends care packages to active and retired U.S. military members throughout the year. At this time of year they ask volunteers to knit warm hats and scarves to include. Members of Ellicott City’s Tom Thumb Square Dance Club have contributed to this effort for the last four years. Last year one member challenged herself to knit one scarf each week for a year and successfully donated 52 scarves for this year’s group donation, totaling 150 items.

Members of the Tom Thumb Square Dance Club display some of the 150 scarves and hats they knitted to donate to Operation Gratitude. From left, dancers Lynne Powers, Helena Jester and Fayette Stewart Show and model some of the donated scarves. (Janet Kusterer)

The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, continues its Holiday Train Exhibit through Jan. 8. This year’s exhibit was especially challenging for the staff to mount as it primarily consists of LEGO. There is an amazing attention to detail — you can find something different to look at every time you visit. Admission is free. The museum is open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 410-313-1945 for more information.

The Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, is holding several services on Christmas Eve, Saturday. All are welcome. At 2 p.m. they offer a family service led by children, featuring a pageant and candle lighting. At 4 p.m. it’s a traditional service with a choir, hand bells and vocalists, followed at 7 p.m. by a contemporary service featuring the Praise Band. The services can be attended online or in person. www.bethanyum.org/christmas-2022

The White Oak Tavern, 10030 Baltimore National Pike, will host a Live Jazzy Christmas Eve Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., with a full menu and food and drink specials. Unified Jazz will play 11 a.m.-2 p.m., then Oreo Jazz takes over 5-8 p.m. Call for reservations: 410-680-8974.

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and Turf Valley Resort is offering a $160 food and music package, with the option of an overnight stay starting at $500 per couple. Call 410-465-1500 for details and reservations.

Manor Hill Brewing Company, 4411 Manor Lane, is celebrating the year’s end all day, with its New Year’s Eve Pre-Party, featuring Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Truck and 13 beers available from noon to 7 p.m. Call 410-997-7771.

Backwater Books is now open, at 8156 Main St., where decades ago The Howard County Times was printed — it’s right next to that big rock in the middle of Main Street, and the rock floor made a great base for the printing presses. So it’s only fitting that actual books be for sale in that same spot, and lovely to know that a new independent bookseller is among us. The store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon-8 p.m., and Sundays, noon-6 p.m. Call 410-696-2482 for more information.

We don’t have to stop partying once the holidays are over. The Judge’s Bench continues its Jazz Jam on Jan. 3, 8:30 p.m.-midnight. They are at 8385 Main St.

See you next year!

Send information about upcoming Ellicott City events to be included in this column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.