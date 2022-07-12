Restaurant and Craft Beverages Weeks in Howard County now in full swing | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Happy Bastille Day! I’m sure the champagne will be flowing at Tersiguel’s tonight, even though the days of can-can girls and raucous celebrations are behind us. For the most part we have traded the wild and crazy for quieter, gentler fun in Ellicott City.

Advertisement

Howard County Restaurant and Craft Beverages Weeks are in full swing, through July 24. This is a perfect time to check out new restaurants and menu items, and to revisit old favorites. More than two dozen restaurants are participating, with six in the Ellicott City area. These include Alexandra’s American Fusion at the Turf Valley Resort; Chosun Hwaro, Korean barbecue, 9445 Baltimore National Pike; EC Diner, serving all-day breakfast and other diner fare, 10055 Baltimore National Pike; Han Joong Kwan, a Korean Chinese restaurant, 9338 Baltimore National Pike; Honey Pig, Korean barbecue, 10045 Baltimore National Pike; and the White Oak Tavern, an American eatery and beer garden, 10030 Baltimore National Pike. All have descriptions of their special offerings for restaurant week on their websites.

Sponsored by the EC250 committee as part of the year-long celebration to commemorate the town’s 250th anniversary, the Fells Lane Community Reunites is set for July 16 and 17. The event is meant for residents of that community to gather and remember personal experiences living in the historically Black neighborhood. Neighbors who lived on Merryman Street, New Cut Road and Main Street are welcome to join on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Parking Lot F, off Frederick Road, where volunteers will collect oral histories and offer a scanning service for photos and other materials to share. The event includes guest speakers, storytelling and a religious service on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The EC250 celebration continues to have a variety of exhibits around town that are worth a visit, and now is a great time to do that. At the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue, the exhibit is “The Ellicott City Legacy.” At the Howard County Welcome Center on Main Street you can see “Mill Town to City,” and you can venture in to Baltimore to visit the Maryland Museum of History and Culture at 610 Park Avenue and see “Resilient: 250 Years of Ellicott City.”

While at the Welcome Center, on July 16 and 17 you can enjoy the talents of Robert Mouland and his “Dancers on String.” Dressed in period garb, Mouland plays historic and Irish music while his puppets dance.

Manor Hill Farm, 4411 Manor Lane, is holding a food drive to benefit the Community Action Council’s Howard County Food Bank on July 16 from noon to 7 p.m. In addition the farm will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the food bank. Ice cream and pizza will be available for purchase.

The Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., is featuring “As I See It,” photo encaustics by Karen Jury, and “As We See It,” by Jury and David Blecman, a fine art photographer, which features interpretations of the world around them. The shows run Wednesdays through Sundays, July 27-Aug. 24. An artists’ reception will be held 3-6 p.m., Aug. 6.

The next movies at The Wine Bin are the animated feature “Soul” on July 16 and “Galaxy Quest” on July 23. The shows start at 9 p.m. Upcoming Concerts in the Courtyard, sponsored by the Little Market Café, are “A Band with no Name” at 6 p.m., July 15 and Brendan Pelan at noon, July 16.

A new shop has opened in the tiny red building at the rear of Parking Lot D. Called Arnold Acres, the shop features 10 local artisans and sells handmade candles, locally sourced cutting boards, goats milk soap and a variety of Maryland décor. Future plans include events on the patio. Check it out.

Send news about events in and around Ellicott City to Janet Kusterer at janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.