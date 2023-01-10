January events aim to attract shoppers to Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Thecelebration of 250 years of Ellicott City history is over, but what a fine celebration it was! Lasting reminders include the community-inspired mosaic on display in a shop window on lower Main Street, the time capsule buried next to the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin on upper Main, and Wiley Purkey’s “Brush with History,” 50 depictions of Ellicott City historic sites and events, now displayed as a group at the new Backwater Books shop located mid-Main.

We also got a new flower garden up at the Patapsco Female Institute inspired by the school’s most famous leader, Almira Hart Lincoln Phelps, and a three-dimensional “Waterwheel” sculpture — a wonderful installation reminding us of the town’s origins — at the corner of Main Street and Columbia Pike.

Even though you don’t need a special event to give you a reason to visit the historic district, “January Jackpot on Main,” is sure to lure you there. Through Jan. 31, for every $10 you spend at participating Old Ellicott City businesses, you could win prizes ranging from $50 to $200. Text your purchase receipts to 855-752-0488 to enter.

On Jan. 21 and 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., is the OEC Shop Crawl. At least 18 retailers are participating, including Sweet Elizabeth Jane, Poppy and Stella, and the Bohemian House Art and Soul. Visit a shop, get a passport to stamp for each of your purchases, and then submit your completed passport by Jan. 23 to be eligible for prizes. Winners will be announced on Jan. 24 and prizes range up to $500. Go to visitoldellicottcity.com/events/shop-crawl or call 410-552-1970 for more information.

Howard County Restaurant Weeks are coming up, Jan. 16-29. More than 20 restaurants are participating, including three in Ellicott City — Alexandra’s American Fusion in the Turf Valley Resort, the EC Diner and the White Oak Tavern.

The Artists Gallery, 8197 Main St., is featuring 20 artists participating in a “Wonderland of Art” as its winter show, through Feb. 24. A reception will be held Feb. 12, 2-5 p.m. Contact 443-325-5936 to learn more.

The Howard County Arts Council, 8510 High Ridge Road, is now featuring “Intersections,” a mixed media presentation. A reception will be held Jan. 27, 6-8 p.m. Call 410-313-2787.

The Howard County Conservancy is offering a “Hibernation Challenge,” Jan. 18-Feb. 11. Complete a nature bingo card, log miles walked outdoors and help raise money to keep the conservancy’s trails open and maintained. Win raffle prizes, too! Visit howardnature.org to sign up.