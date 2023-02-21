Turf Valley Resort’s 45th annual Wedding Showcase set for Friday | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

Love is in the air, especially at Turf Valley Resort.

On Friday, the resort will host its 43rd annual Wedding Showcase, from 5 to 8 p.m. The $40 entrance fee includes welcoming drinks, a swag bag and access to top local wedding vendors. Having all of these talented people in one place actually makes decision-making much easier. If you are in the early planning stages for your big day, don’t miss it. Reserve your spot by calling 410-465-1500.

It’s also time to sign up for summer camp. I remember, back in the days before internet sign-ups, my friend, Ellen Bell, and I would take folding lawn chairs over to Columbia Mall around 6 a.m. on the assigned Saturday in mid-winter and wait in the cold with all of the other hopeful parents to sign up for coveted spaces.

I would guess that it is easier now, although you still have to be mindful of when registration starts so you get the spot you want. There are lots of programs out there. One is the Mary’s Land Farm Summer Camp that includes farm activities and outdoor play on a weekly basis, June 19-Aug. 18. Before and after care is also available. Register at www.maryslandcamp.com.

The Howard County Conservancy is offering a Nature Preschool Summer Camp for ages 3 to 5 at the Belmont Historic Park in July and August. Find out more and sign up at www.howardnature.org/preschool.

It’s still only February, though, and plenty of activities await.

On Friday the Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is holding a Paint and Shake from 7 to 9 p.m., at their shop at 8225 Main St. Practice your painting skills, with instruction from Pinot’s Palette, and enjoy a Crazy Mason milkshake at the same time. The cost is $55 and reservations can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-shake-tickets-505766088987.

Mary’s Land Farm is offering a class for grownups called “Cooking in Cast Iron Pans,” featuring instruction and tastings, on Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Topics covered include how to care for your pans and trying new flavor combinations with Secolari vinegars. The cost is $75 and only eight spots are available. To reserve a spot visit www.maryslandfarm.com.

The Artists’ Gallery, at 8197 Main St., is hosting the 2023 Hybrid Juried Show March 1-29. A reception will be held on March 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. Call 443-325-5936 for more information.

The Patapsco Heritage Greenway group is celebrating its fifth annual Patapsco Days. This year’s theme is Patapsco stories, illustrating the diverse stories and experiences of the Patapsco Valley Heritage Area.

On March 3 at 2 p.m., Katherine Sterner, an anthropological archaeologist, will lecture on the Natural Historical Society of Maryland’s archaeology collection and its connections to the Patapsco Valley Heritage area, primarily the Patapsco State Park. The event will be held at the Miller Library. Register at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Documenting Early Life and Early Archaeology along the Patapsco River.”

The Howard County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting 1-2 p.m., Sunday, at the Miller Library. From 2 to 3 p.m. the public is invited to join the group to hear a presentation from archaeologists on the discovery of the Harriet Tubman homesite in the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on the Eastern Shore.

Manor Hill Brewing, at 4411 Manor Road, will welcome visitors to its First Friday event, March 3, On March 3, 4-8:30 p.m., where limited release selections can be enjoyed.

The next Jazz Jam at The Judge’s Bench, 8385 Main St., will be on March 7, 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Anyone is welcome to participate or just listen to the music.

