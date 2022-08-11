Local brews, free outdoor movies and more on tap in Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

The Howard County Fair, going on through Saturday, has many wonderful attractions. After you have visited the farm animals and marveled over the amazing produce be sure to stop in the Exhibition Hall. For one thing, it’s air conditioned, and for another, there is a nice exhibit put on by the Howard County Historical Society featuring the EC250 Celebration and the new Ellicott Mills Children’s Museum. Once you have soaked up some local history, reward yourself with a cold one at the beer garden, also in the Exhibition Hall. Manor Hill Brewing will be there for the duration of the fair.

Clark’s Elioak Farm will soon showcase its amazing sunflower field, in full bloom from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. What a great photo opportunity for your family — include the castle in the background along with a friendly gingerbread man or two to make a memorable picture. And while you are there, don’t forget to visit the goats at the petting farm and tickle Willie the Whale.

Cars and Coffee is scheduled 8-10:30 a.m., Aug. 13, in parking lot B, just east of the Cozy Café. Grab a coffee and pastry then enjoy looking at a variety of restored cars.

The next Girls Night Out on Main Street will take place Aug. 18. This is a great chance to enjoy shopping and dining specials throughout the historic district.

Upcoming outdoor movies at the Wine Bin include “Jungle Cruise” on Aug. 13 and “West Side Story” (2021 version) on Aug. 20. Show time is 8:30 p.m. and wine and snacks are available for purchase at the Wine Bin. Admission is free.

The beat goes on at the Little Market Café with a variety of performers lined up to play in the Courtyard behind Tonge Row for the next few weeks. Gary and the Groove will play hits from the 1960s through 1980s on Aug. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. Swamp Donkey is up afterward, 6-8 p.m., the same night. On Aug. 19 it’s Last Chance Motel playing 6-8 p.m. John Du Rant Sr., singer, balladeer and storyteller, is scheduled noon to 3 p.m., Aug. 20 with Rickshaw Lizard following from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, is gearing up for the fall, with a variety of exhibits and classes. Check out “EC250: Artifacts,” and “Branching Out” both from Aug. 19 to Sept. 24. Receptions for each will be held Sept. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. The center is accepting registration for fall classes for children, teens and adults. Sign up at www.hocoarts.org or call 410-313-2787 for more information.

On Aug. 12, Turf Valley Resort will host The Reagan Years, a tribute band playing 1980s music, featuring a singalong. Attendees are encouraged to wear casual 1980s dress. The event is from 7 to 11 p.m. and tickets are $20-$25. To reserve call 410-465-1500.

Email news about Ellicott City for this column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.