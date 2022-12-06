EC250 wrapping up its yearlong celebration of Ellicott City’s history | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

The EC250 celebration of Ellicott City’s 250 years has taken many forms — a community supported mosaic, a wide-ranging art exhibit presented by Wiley Purkey, a mill wheel sculpture adorning the corner of Main Street and Columbia Pike, a time capsule buried by the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin, exhibits on the history of the Ellicott family at the Museum of Howard County History and an overview of funeral homes in the town at the Welcome Center. The year winds up with an original musical, “On National Road,” at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College. Six performances are planned, running through Dec. 17. Don’t miss this exciting finale to an amazing celebratory year. Tickets are available at the Horowitz Center box office. More information is at www.ec250.com.

“Soil Science” is a program offered by the Howard County Conservancy in celebration of the U.N.’s World Soil Day. The event will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Find out where food begins! Registration is required. Visit www.howardnature.org.

Advertisement

The Bethany United Methodist Church on Bethany Lane is presenting a Christmas cantata Sunday at 9:30 and 11:00 a.m. The choir will perform “Morning Star,” which includes both orchestra and narration. All are welcome. For more information visit www.bethanyum.org/events.

Get down to the historic district on Dec. 17 and score an Old Ellicott City Holiday Buck — a free $10 gift certificate, good to spend on merchandise in the historic district through Dec. 31. Collect your OEC Bucks at the Welcome Center or the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station.

Advertisement

The Little Market Café is hosting a Merry Marketplace in its courtyard next to parking lot D on Sunday and Dec. 17 and 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for sale include creations from local artisans and small businesses. The café also encourages you to get your Christmas groove on with Gary and Groove performing holiday songs on Dec. 17, noon-3 p.m.

The White Oak Tavern at 10030 Baltimore National Pike is hosting brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday and Dec. 17, noon-3 p.m. Reservations are recommended. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, at 8225 Main St., is also welcoming Santa on Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. Kids can enjoy a story and cookies with Santa. The cost is $20.

If you would rather have Santa come to you, Blossoms of Hope is offering home visits from Santa for a $25 donation to support their programs. Make reservations at blossomsofhope.org.

The second annual Menorah Lighting Chanukah Celebration will take place at the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin on Main Street on Dec. 18, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Howling Dog Klezmer Band of Ellicott City and the Human Dreidels and EC250 mascots will be on hand as well. Kosher donuts, latkes, menorah kits and Chanukah gifts will be available. The event is free. For more information call 443-676-3837.

The Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, is showing Art Maryland 2022, a premium showcase of regional artists, Dec. 16 through Feb. 3. The exhibit is free and open 10 a.m.-8 p.m., weekdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays; and noon-4 p.m., Sundays.

Email information about upcoming Ellicott City events to include in this column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.