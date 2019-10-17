Halloween season is upon us.
I remember when Halloween was simply kids dressing up and going door to door for candy on Halloween night. Well, these days it’s a whole season of events leading up to the big day. So, grab your costume and get out and enjoy some of these tricks and treats.
First, yes, Trick or Treat on Main Street is back this year. Merchants will be greeting kids from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. This is a very sweet, family-friendly afternoon that all can enjoy.
Clark’s Elioak Farm on Route 108 is hosting a Countdown to Halloween the weekend of Oct. 19 and 20. You can visit the pumpkin patch, make your way through the maze, ride the mechanical bull and mine for gems.
On Sunday folks from Pinot’s Palette will be on hand to help you paint your pumpkin. On Oct. 26 and 27, Clark’s will hold Halloween costume parades at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 410-730-4049 for more information.
There will be several ghostly events at the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park. On Friday, Oct. 18, you can tour with Ghostly Guides at 8 p.m. The cost is $15. Call 410-313-0419 for information.
On Oct. 25 and 26, things get a little scarier there with the Ellicott City Haunted House “Milltown Massacre.” This is a community-run open house for those ages 12 and older, starting at 7 p.m., with a $10 admission fee.
The Ghostly Guides will also be visiting the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Call 410-313-2922 to sign up.
The next HallowRead event will take place at the Roger Carter Community Center at 3000 Milltowne Dr. on Oct. 25 and 26. The weekend includes author workshops, scavenger hunts, ghost stories and panel discussions. The cost is $15 to attend any and all activities offered. Purchase tickets at hallowread.com.
Our canine friends will not be ignored in all the festivities as well.
On Oct. 27, Clipper’s Canine Café, at 8407 Main St., it is holding a Howl-O-Ween dog trick-or-treat from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a pet costume contest at the shop at 3:15 p.m. The participation fee of $10 will go to a local rescue, Animal Safe Haven and Adoption.
And if your dog doesn’t feel like dressing up, the monthly Yappy Hour at the Wine Bin will occur Oct. 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The Wine Bin is offering a wine and spirits class on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., with the goal of training your palate. The cost is $25. Call 410-465-7802 to register. The Wine Bin’s next movie is “A Quiet Place,” on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.
Manor Hill Brewing, at 4411 Manor Lane, is holding its 2019 Harvest at the Hill Festival on Oct. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes live music, farm tours and food trucks. Call 410-997-7771 for more information.
Also on Oct. 19 the Howard County Conservancy is offering Fall Migratory Birding with naturalist Woody Merkle at the Belmont Manor Carriage House at 10 a.m. The event is free.
Mount Hebron High School on Route 99 is holding an MTH Marketplace arts and crafts festival on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 120 vendors. Admission is free. For more information, email lscarbath@gmail.com.
The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station is holding a Rails and Tales preschool story time Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2 to 5. The cost is $3. To register, call 410-313-0419.
On Oct. 27 the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co., 8308 Main St., is holding a Crabtober Fest Crab Feast starting at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $45 and includes crabs, corn, potato salad and slaw.
The Judge’s Bench is playing live music on Saturday nights. On Oct. 19 it’s Radio Secrets and on Oct. 26 it’s Out of Order. The performances begin at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Historic Ellicott City Inc.’s Decorator Show House, Belle Vue at the Chase, will close on Oct. 20. Go to historicec.com for ticket information.
The Old Town Farmers Market continues at the Court House parking lot until Oct. 26.
I am delighted to report that Shoemaker Country has returned to Main Street. While maintaining its new shop on Old Columbia Pike, the interior design store is now also at 8334 Main St., the lovely blue building at the corner of Court Avenue. Visit them!