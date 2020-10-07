A month of wizards and merriment on Main Street in Ellicott City | Mostly Main

Halloween is not far away and so the dressing up begins.
First, we have Muggles Month on Magical Main, an extension of the previous Wizarding Weekend last year. Sponsored by the Ellicott City Partnership and the Flower Barn, this is an opportunity to celebrate your love of all things Harry Potter for the whole month of October. You are encouraged to wear a costume and enjoy the theme. Many shops will be offering Potter-inspired items. For example, the Flower Barn will be selling plants and herbs for magical potions; Georgia Grace is the place to go for Butterbeer cookies and hot chocolate; and the Wine Bin will have a Leaky Cauldron cocktail selection. Have fun!
Attention all ladies, “Pyrates” and wenches, the Medieval Main Street Festival is going to be held Saturday and Sunday. This is your chance to dress up in Renaissance garb and join the party, which includes live music, outdoor fun, food and shopping discounts to those in costume. I wonder what happens when Harry Potter and the Muggles meet the medieval “pyrates."
My husband, Tom, and I enjoyed patio dining at LeeLynn’s Dining Room and Lounge the other day. We have been having carryout several times a week in support of local restaurants, but this was the first time we sat at a table and ordered since March 15.
LeeLynn’s has a lovely terrace, shielded from the sun and with tables carefully spaced. All of the tables were occupied and all of the diners used masks when not at the table. We’ll go back before the weather turns too cool.
Courtyard Concerts continue on Tonge Row. On Folky Friday, ILYAIMI will be performing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, it’s Mallow Hill from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, the Jane Bond Band will play jazz and popular music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Oct. 15, the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, will host a Literary Ellicott City program from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost is $15 and the event is limited to 10 participants. The program tells stories of authors associated with our town, including Washington Irving, Edgar Allen Poe, Mark Twain and H.L. Menken. The evening is presented by Maryland History Tours, who also offer Haunted Main Street tours and Ghost Walks. Go to mdhistorytours.com.
Clark’s Elioak Farm continues to offer live streaming of its baby goats on Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook page. Be careful: Lots of cuteness going on here. The pumpkin patch is also open now.
The Ellicott City Fire Department on Montgomery Road is hosting a virtual open house at ellicottcityvfd.com. The site contains fire prevention activities, videos and coloring pages for kids.
I wanted to tell you about my very positive experience getting tested for COVID-19 at Howard County General Hospital. I needed the test in preparation for a routine outpatient procedure (you all know the one; it requires a diet of yellow Jell-O and Gatorade the day before). Anyway, a few days before, I drove over to the hospital to the emergency room entrance and took a left when I saw the big white tent.
There were a good number of staff members working, all looking like that last scene of the movie “ET” where they wore HAZMAT suits; they could not have been better protected. The short line moved quickly and soon I was at the mercy of a very pleasant technician.
Latest Howard County
Staying in my car, I was instructed to put both hands on the wheel, close my eyes and tilt my head back and chin up. I was told what was going to happen, then told again as it was happening. Getting a stick up your nose isn’t the best feeling in the world but it certainly wasn’t as bad as I feared. So, when it’s your turn, don’t fret too much.