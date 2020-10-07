A month of wizards and merriment on Main Street in Ellicott City | Mostly Main

First, we have Muggles Month on Magical Main, an extension of the previous Wizarding Weekend last year. Sponsored by the Ellicott City Partnership and the Flower Barn, this is an opportunity to celebrate your love of all things Harry Potter for the whole month of October. You are encouraged to wear a costume and enjoy the theme. Many shops will be offering Potter-inspired items. For example, the Flower Barn will be selling plants and herbs for magical potions; Georgia Grace is the place to go for Butterbeer cookies and hot chocolate; and the Wine Bin will have a Leaky Cauldron cocktail selection. Have fun!