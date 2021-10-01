Wizards, magic and more on Ellicott City’s Main Street this weekend | MOSTLY MAIN

Gibson is no stranger to good deeds. Remember a few Easters ago when he followed a shoplifter through town while dressed as an Easter bunny, waiting for the police to arrive and apprehend the guy? A few Sundays ago, my husband, Tom, and I were coming home from an outing. As we drove west over the Patapsco River Bridgel, Gibson came running toward us, waving us to stop. He ran back and appeared a moment later, pushing a driver in distress whose car had failed. He and a couple of helpers pushed the car into the small parking lot next to the river and out of trouble.