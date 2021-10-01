Wizards, magic and more on Ellicott City’s Main Street this weekend | MOSTLY MAIN

Look out Muggles, the wizards are coming! And they arrive Friday to kick off a Wizarding Weekend on Magical Main.
No, they aren’t coming in to Platform 9¾ at our railroad station, but they will be here to share their special crafts, music and secret spells. The weekend event benefits the National Federation of the Blind and promises to be a very special event. It starts at 10 a.m. Friday and finishes at 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit the Diagon Alley Market at 8061 Main St. and check out the wizards and witches selling unique crafts. Call 443-240-2060 for more information.
The fun starts on Friday, with a pub crawl starting at the Flower Barn in Lot D at 4 p.m. and continues every hour until 8 p.m. The cost is $40 and you receive a Harry Potter-themed glass and a drink at five different locations, including the Wine Bin, the Judge’s Bench, LaPalapa, Thomas at the Times and the Ellicott City Distilling Company. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Flower Barn, the fun includes games, giveaways and a costume contest. Live music will be playing at the Little Market Cafe nearby.
On Saturday, meet at the Welcome Center at 8 p.m. for a Haunted Main Street tour. The cost is $15. Call 410-313-2859 for ticket information.
Up at the Museum of Howard County History, the Howard County Historical Society is hosting its Lunch Date with History at noon Friday. Appropriately, the subject is “Haunted Ellicott City,” presented by Shelley Davies Wygant. Her new book of local ghost tales will be available for purchase. The museum is at 8328 Court Ave. Call 410-480-3250. Tickets are $5 and free to Historical Society members.
The Wine Bin is holding its next Yappy Hour in its parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Bring your well-behaved dog and enjoy the magic in the air. On Sunday, the Wine Bin is presenting the movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in keeping with the Wizarding Weekend theme.
With all of this fun stuffed into just one weekend, it’s no surprise that Money magazine has again included Ellicott City among its best places to live in 2021. We’re No. 10. I don’t think anyone has to tell us residents that we’re in a good place, but it is nice to have the recognition.
The Howard County Welcome Center at 8267 Main St. is hosting the Korean Royal Court Art Exhibit through Oct. 20. The exhibit includes 40 pieces of art in the style of the Korean Royal Court, including scrolls, fans and sculpture.
One of the most easily recognized citizens of Main Street has to be Barry Gibson, the “Bubble Man” who you can find blowing bubbles on lower Main Street, outside the Forget-Me-Not Factory owned by Gibson and his wife, Nancy Gibson. Most weekends, you can find him in a fanciful costume, teaching passers-by how to blow enormous bubbles that float out into the street and entertain pedestrians and drivers alike.
Gibson is no stranger to good deeds. Remember a few Easters ago when he followed a shoplifter through town while dressed as an Easter bunny, waiting for the police to arrive and apprehend the guy? A few Sundays ago, my husband, Tom, and I were coming home from an outing. As we drove west over the Patapsco River Bridgel, Gibson came running toward us, waving us to stop. He ran back and appeared a moment later, pushing a driver in distress whose car had failed. He and a couple of helpers pushed the car into the small parking lot next to the river and out of trouble.
“It was just one of those things where someone’s car was broken down and they needed help,” Gibson said. “Usually, I am helping 18-wheel trucks that get stuck under the bridge since it’s so tight.”
When I visited the Miller Branch library on Sept. 18, I was surprised to see a group gathered by the front door, including a military contingent. It was the dedication of the Blue Star memorial marker in honor of everyone who has served in our armed services. Making this marker happen was the Howard County Garden Club, the Howard County Library System, the Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks and the Joint Military Council of Howard County. Spearheading the project was the Maryland Chapter Chesapeake Blue Stars Mothers.
The Artists’ Gallery, at 8197 Main St., is presenting “Fall into Nature,” a show highlighting the beautiful colors of nature by Karen Jury. The show is free and open daily, except Monday, through Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 443-325-5936 for more information.
Fun things to see and do at Clark’s Elioak Farm this fall include a pumpkin patch where you can pick your own kid-size pumpkin suitable for carving. The farm is open daily, except Monday. Admission is $8 per person.
