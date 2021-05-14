Recalling the big Ellicott City Main Street makeover of 1961 | MOSTLY MAIN

The book is a history of Ellicott Mills and includes a delightful “Picture Portfolio” with photos, period maps, paintings and vintage postcards. I met McGrain about 15 years ago. Historic Ellicott City Inc. wanted to build a Mill Education Center — a wonderful idea that was ultimately not accomplished due to lack of funds. We had a building site on the Tiber River and a wonderful design done by Main Street architect Dave Robbins and his staff at Architecture Collaborative. We wanted it to be as accurate as possible and so one day the planning committee scored a visit with McGrain at his Towson home. He provided a variety of important details for our project and was incredibly supportive. Even though the project didn’t happen, it was a great learning experience for all involved.