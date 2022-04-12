MOSTLY MAIN | Ellicott City celebrates spring with a variety of music and food events

It’s finally spring and the historic district is about to celebrate that fact in a really big way, with SpringFest on Saturday, April 23. The party runs all day, from noon to 7:30 p.m. Two stages— in Lot D and the Wine Bin lot—will host more than 20 bands that you can enjoy along with a variety of food trucks and several wine and beer gardens. Kids’ crafts will be available at the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin, and lots of work by local artisans will be available for purchase. A free shuttle will run from noon to 8:30 p.m. and there is free parking. Visitors are also encouraged to use Lyft or Uber to avoid congestion.

Happy Easter to all who celebrate it! There are a variety of Easter egg hunts and other seasonal activities going on around town. Clark’s Elioak Farm is offering egg hunts daily through April 17, included in the admission price. Children grouped by age can collect eggs and turn them in for a goodie bag. Harvester Baptist Church on Old Annapolis Road will hold its egg hunt, for kids age 2 through fifth grade, on Saturday, April 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event, which is free, also features games, snacks and crafts. Call 410-997-4992 for more information. Alexandra’s Restaurant at Turf Valley is offering an Easter brunch on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 410-480-2400 for reservations.

The Manor Hill Brewing Company has released the first of three EC250 commemorative IPA beers at its farm, at 4411 Manor Lane. “The Hollow” beer is named after a historic district of Ellicott City and will celebrate the arrival of the three Ellicott brothers from Pennsylvania. At the Manor Hill Tavern on Old Columbia Pike in the historic district, it is offering the Manor Hill Beer Run every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Participants meet at the Tavern, run the Trolley Trail, and meet up back at the Tavern for a free beer.

Concerts in the Courtyard are back. Sponsored by the Little Market Café, the free concerts are held in Parking Lot D, behind Tonge Row. On Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Krunchyfrankenstein will be entertaining.

On Friday, April 15 the Wine Bin will hold its next Yappy Hour, welcoming you and your well-behaved pet from 6 to 8 p.m. The event benefits the Canine/Humane Network. On Sunday, April 17, and every first and third Sunday, Lot D will be the site of Cars and Coffee, from 8 to 11 a.m. Come down to see the cars and plan to arrive early as the lot fills fast.

The Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., is showing The Fabric of Time, oil paintings by Amanda Milliner, through April 24. There will be an artist’s demonstration and talk on April 16. The gallery is open daily, except Mondays, and admission is free. For more information call 443-325-5936.

The Howard County Arts Council is holding a Resident Visual Artists Exhibit 2022 through May 28, featuring artists with studios at the council. Also, it is presenting Weaving in the Time of Covid —fiber arts by the Weavers Guild of Greater Baltimore. The exhibits run through May 28 and a free public reception will be held on April 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibits can also be viewed online at hocoarts.org.