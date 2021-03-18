Goodbye to Enalee Bounds, a champion of the Ellicott City historic district | MOSTLY MAIN

One of the historic district’s earliest pioneers and staunchest advocates, Enalee Bounds, died March 12, a week before her 90th birthday. When Bounds opened Ellicott’s Country Store with her mother and sister on Main Street in 1962, in the historic Walker-Chandler building where Syriana is now, she was one of the first to understand that the area was changing.
Back then, the street was lined with grocery stores, gas stations and other utilitarian businesses that at the time were starting to migrate to malls and the Route 40 corridor. Bounds’ store was completely different. She brought in an antiques store modeled on the country stores she found traveling in New England.
She thought people would want to see how the furniture would work in a room, so she arranged it in different themed rooms, including the Hunt Room, the Garden Room and the French Country Kitchen. She also included the soaps, candles, baskets and pottery that would go with it. Generations of children loved to linger at the penny candy display where you could really get candy for a penny.
Because of her, the Ellicott City Businessmen’s Association became the Business Association. Bounds’ influence did not end there. She was passionate about restoring and maintaining the history of the town and was one of the original people who created Historic Ellicott City Inc.
The group saved the oldest railroad terminal in the United States, now the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, as well as the George Ellicott House and the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin. To raise the funds needed for these projects, she originated the Decorator Show House. Bounds will be missed.
My friends at Historic Ellicott City Inc. tell me that, unfortunately and certainly not surprisingly, there will not be a Decorator Show House fundraiser again this year. They know that everyone is spending a lot of time at home, and possibly identifying decorating projects in their own home they might need help with.
So, starting on March 18 and continuing on the third Thursday of every month through July, they are offering a virtual Show Your House Room Challenge. A number of popular show house designers will give advice on design and showing ways you can brighten up your own home. Participation is free, but donations will be accepted. To participate, email showhouse@historicec.com and ask for a Zoom invitation.
Okay, we are officially over a year in now with the pandemic. I am hoping that daylight savings time will help mitigate the sameness of our days. I had to agree with my 4-year-old grandson, Henry, when he recently asked, “Why is every day Tuesday?” Exactly.
My husband, Tom, is the gardener in the family, but I am also eagerly awaiting the first blossoms of spring, the first spring peepers, and, yes, even the cicadas due to wake up in May.
Planning ahead for some shred of normalcy, my husband signed us up for a Parks and Rec program to learn bridge this summer. We will hopefully be vaccinated by then and it will be so nice to interact with other people.
I am happy to include readers’ stories in this column whenever I can. Email me at janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.