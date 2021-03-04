NFL legends help celebrate Ellicott City big fan’s 100th birthday | MOSTLY MAIN

It’s amazing that we are coming up on the one-year anniversary of the end of the Before Times and the beginning of our long COVID-19 journey. My last indoor restaurant meal was on March 15, 2020, at Kelsey’s. It was the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day and people were already celebrating, wearing green and carrying on, none of us realizing that there would be no celebrating in a restaurant on St. Patrick’s Day, just two days later. I ate a delicious Rachel sandwich and, like others have said, if I had known it was my last sit-down restaurant meal for at least a year I would have ordered dessert.