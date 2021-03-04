NFL legends help celebrate Ellicott City big fan’s 100th birthday | MOSTLY MAIN

I recently heard from Alex Parker, director of marketing for Lighthouse Senior Living in Ellicott City. He said, “Our beloved resident Margaret “Baba” Shearer just turned 100, and she had quite the celebration!
“Baba’s a longtime fan of the Washington Football Team and, long story short, two of the team’s legends surprised her with calls/video messages and the team sent some one-of-a-kind gifts. Baba was thrilled! She’s had both vaccines, and she’s ready for another 100 years of Washington football!”
Baba received a call from one of her favorite players, Chris Hanburger, and a video greeting from another favorite, Joe Theismann. Gifts included a team shirt with her name on it and the number 100 as well as a cap. She had a very nice birthday.
It’s amazing that we are coming up on the one-year anniversary of the end of the Before Times and the beginning of our long COVID-19 journey. My last indoor restaurant meal was on March 15, 2020, at Kelsey’s. It was the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day and people were already celebrating, wearing green and carrying on, none of us realizing that there would be no celebrating in a restaurant on St. Patrick’s Day, just two days later. I ate a delicious Rachel sandwich and, like others have said, if I had known it was my last sit-down restaurant meal for at least a year I would have ordered dessert.
On the carryout front, my husband, Tom, and I are eating more fish during Lent. I have to recommend a perennial favorite, the shrimp salad platter at Bare Bones. It’s a lovely shrimp salad accompanied by a big tossed salad. As Elaine once said on “Seinfeld,” it’s a big salad with lots of stuff.
I also saw that chef Michel Tersiguel has been busy during the snowy weather coming up with a lot of new dishes for his carryout menu. He plans to introduce the new additions in the spring. Warmer weather and delicious Tersiguel’s fare is a winning combination.
Howard County EcoWorks is sponsoring an Ellicott City Cleanup Day, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Teams will meet at a variety of locations in the historic district, including Lot D, Rogers Avenue and Ellicott Mills Drive, led by members of Howard EcoWorks and the Patapsco Heritage Greenway. Register to participate at howardecworks.com.
The Howard County Historical Society is continuing its Lunchtime Lecture series virtually. The next one is at noon Friday, and the topic is “Women of Howard County,” presented by Paulette Lutz. Sign up on its website, hchsmd.org, or call 410-480-3250. The event is free to society members or $5 for nonmembers.
I recently attended the Zoom annual membership meeting that the society held. The meeting was very interesting; the most fun for me, though, was scrolling through the tiny squares picturing the other attendees. I really felt I was part of a group and I haven’t felt that way in a long time.