Ellicott City getting ready to celebrate 250 years all year long

As part of this celebration, local artist Wiley Purkey painted 50 (wow!) original paintings of Ellicott City. “A Brush with History” will be on display at the Ellicott City Gallery of Art in the former Ellicott Theater building this weekend, Jan. 28 and 29. Go to the event’s website, EC250.com and for a $5 donation, you will be entered into a contest to win an original signed print from this historic series. I have had a Purkey winter scene, with an original remarque of Mt. Ida, hanging in my living room for over 25 years. I never get tired of looking at it.