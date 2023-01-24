Ellicott City Partnership announces winners of holiday window decorating contest | MOSTLY MAIN STREET

The Ellicott City Partnership has announced the winners of the 2022 Main Street Holiday Window Decorating Contest. The People’s Choice award went to Nirvana Hair Loft; Best Large Window to Southwest Connection; and Best Small Window to Attic Antiques ‘n Things. It was especially nice to see the windows lit up at night. A lot of effort went into these displays, so thanks to all who participated.

Speaking of effort, I’m glad to see that while the musical honoring Ellicott City’s 250th anniversary, “On National Road,” is no longer being performed live, it is available to be viewed, both on the EC250 website, https://ec250.com, and on YouTube.

As part of the region’s celebration of Black History Month, the new gallery at the Howard County Welcome Center, 8267 Main St., Ellicott City, is presenting “Rise Above,” from Feb. 3 to April 30, featuring the story of Benjamin Banneker and his impact on American history. The free exhibit is open daily. For more information, call 410-313-1900.

The Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., is highlighting 20 gallery artists in the show, “Wonderland of Art,” on display through Feb. 26. A reception will be held on February 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. They can be reached at 443-325-5936,

The Howard County Arts Council, 8510 High Ridge Road, is presenting “Art Maryland 2022″ through Feb. 3. Another exhibit, “Intersections,” featuring mixed media, is also on view through Feb. 3, with a reception on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information call 410-313-2787.

The arts council is also holding a “Valentine’s Day Printmaking Party” for those ages 21 and older on Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Make your own unique, handmade Valentine greeting and enjoy time with friends — the event is BYOB. The cost is $30 for members, $40 for non-members. Registrations are also now be accepted for the arts council’s visual and performing arts summer camps for rising kindergarten through seventh-graders. Rising 10th-12th graders can earn volunteer hours at the camps, too. For details visit hocoarts.org/camps.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, 8225 Main St., is hosting a “Paint and Shake” evening on Friday, 7-9 p.m. A $50 fee covers paint supplies, a shake and instructions. To register, email OldEC@thecrazymason.com.

On Feb. 4 the Howard County Historical Society will host its monthly kids program at the museum, 10 a.m.-noon. This month the program will have a love theme, and will include hands-on activities, including crafting messages of love to family and friends and exploring the history and traditions of Valentine’s Day. The event is for kids ages 5 to 12 and costs $5. Register online at www.hchsmd.org or call 410-480-3250.

Backwater Books, 8156 Main St., is featuring “P.S. I love you,” on Feb. 11, 7-9 p.m. The presentation is billed as a romantic evening of letters and writings of historical figures connected to Ellicott City. As befits the Valentine’s theme, wine and chocolate will be served. The cost is $20. Reserve by calling 410-303-2959.

The next Jazz Jam at the Judges’ Bench, 8385 Main St., will be held on Feb. 7, 8:30 p.m.-midnight. You can participate in the jam or simply enjoy the music.

The Patapsco Heritage Greenway is welcoming participants in its annual PaSNAPsco photo contest. Amateur and professional photographers are encouraged to submit photos, taken within the Patapsco Valley heritage area, in categories that include Amuse (performances), Get Out (recreational activities), Step Back (history), and my favorite Main Street Moments. For information on rules and submission requirements visit www.patapsco.org.

Send information about upcoming Ellicott City events to include in this column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.