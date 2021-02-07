Man killed in Columbia shooting on Saturday

A man was fatally shot Saturday in Columbia, Howard County police said.
Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way for a report that a man had been shot outside, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they located a man suspected of killing him inside his home nearby. That man initially barricaded himself inside, then surrendered to police, they said.
Few details were released Saturday, including the names and ages of the victim and suspect.