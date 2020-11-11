102-year-old World War II veteran has Columbia park named in her honor

Bailey enrolled in the Women’s Army Corps, the women’s branch of the United States Army from 1942 to 1978, in December 1942. They were the first women other than nurses to serve with the Army. Bailey — who used her maiden name, Corbett, at the time — was lieutenant second-in-command of the Women’s Detachment at Fort McClellan, Alabama, from April 1943 to May 1944. After that, Bailey served as the unit commander of Women’s Detachment #2 from May 1944 to January 1946 at Fort Benning, Georgia.