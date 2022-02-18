Howard County lifts mask mandate in government buildings starting Feb. 22

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Friday that he will end the indoor mask mandate for Howard County government buildings on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Masks will still be required on public transit and at the Howard County Detention Center.
“With our COVID-19 metrics decreasing and one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, we are able to relax our mask mandate within government buildings,” Ball said in a news release. “Vaccination continues to be our best line of defense against severe disease and death. I strongly encourage our residents who have not received their initial shots or booster to go roll up their sleeves.”
The mask mandate in the Howard County Public School System will automatically lift once the county’s COVID-19 transmission rates are consistently “moderate” or “low” for a 14-day period, according to a decision made during a Feb. 10 Howard County school board meeting.
Howard County has experienced a 93% decrease in its positivity rate and 87% decrease in its case rate since a peak in early January, according to the release. In Howard County, 89.6% of resident ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.9% of eligible residents have received their boosters. Approximately 95% of resident 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and 81.6% have received their boosters.
On Feb. 1, Ball signed an executive order lifting the mask mandate for non-government buildings that had been in place since Dec. 23.