Martirano says more Howard buses arriving on time, as contractors call Zum plan ‘a failed experiment’

Howard County schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said Wednesday that his new school start time plan had already showed success on its first day, with Tier 1 schools’ buses going from from 83% on-time arrivals to 93%; Tier 2 schools went from 80% to 96% on time, and Tier 3 schools from 76% to 98% on time.

Howard implemented new school start times on Wednesday in an attempt to remedy bus delays. High schools now begin 10 minutes earlier, at 7:50 a.m. Tier 2 middle schools also start 10 minutes earlier, at 8:30. Tier 2 elementary schools begin 5 minutes earlier, at 8:35; and Tier 3 schools begin 10 minutes later, at 9:25 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Maryland School Bus Contractors Association on Thursday released a statement expressing its alarm at the transportation issues happening in the Howard County Public School System during the last month.

“Zum (Services) and Howard County have failed to live up to their responsibilities to the students and families they are expected to serve,” association president Steve Nelson said in a news release. “This situation is alarming. We believe that our community-based contractors – who have a demonstrated a track record of safely and effectively transporting children to and from schools – can provide solutions, if the school system is willing to engage them and end this failed experiment of a contract with Zum.”

The association has 456 school bus contractor members, representing 3,000 school buses in 19 of Maryland ‘s 24 jurisdictions.

Nelson said out-of-state contractors such as Zum are likely to overpromise and underdeliver, and called for the school system to seek solutions involving local “tried-and-true” companies.

HCPSS communications director Brian Bassett said in response to the association’s news release that ”the transportation challenges we faced during the first few weeks of the school year have been disappointing and many of the issues could have been mitigated prior to the start of the school year.

“However, the adjustments we have made are showing a significant improvement in bus service for our students and we will continue working with all of our contractors to ensure students receive safe and on-time transportation services,” Bassett said.

The school system has agreements with 21 bus contractors to provide service on 503 routes this school year. Zum Services had 230 routes before cancellations; Tip Top Transportation, based in Elkridge, has 58. The 19 other contractors based in the region split the remaining 215 routes.

On Aug. 29, the second day of school, Zum cancelled 20 bus routes it was contracted to service, with 54 runs, leaving more than 2,400 students at 34 elementary, middle and high schools without transportation. All cancelled routes had been restored by Monday, according to a message from Martirano posted to the HCPSS transportation updates site.

Martirano told the school board on Aug. 31 that double-backs, when a bus picks up and drops off one group of students before going back to transport another, which were once used as an effective means of solving busing issues, could no longer be done because transportation tiers were compressed when the board decided to change school start times.

Martirano announced Sept. 14 that he had opted to change school start times in order to try to alleviate some of the time compression. Those changes went into effect Wednesday morning.