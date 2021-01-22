Howard superintendent’s proposed $932 million budget adds staff in special education, mental health

The budget, which does not use money from the district’s fund balance, doesn’t include a reduction in staff or services, which almost happened in fiscal year 2020 when some paraeducators and support teachers were on the chopping block. Class sizes, under the proposed budget, will not increase as they did in fiscal year 2021, and teacher pay is listed under the scale used for the last two years as the teachers union and the school board are negotiating a new contract.