Superintendent Michael Martirano: Planning evolves for what Howard County schooling might look like in the fall

Known unknowns: It has been nearly three months since Maryland school buildings were last open. At that time, we understood very little about COVID-19 and county, state and national leaders made the decision to close much of the country — including school buildings — to protect the health of citizens. Since that time, we have learned quite a lot about the coronavirus and tremendous work is being done each day by medical experts toward creating a vaccine and other solutions that will help protect our communities — particularly the most medically vulnerable among us. The state and county are showing encouraging signs of reopening. With nearly three months until the scheduled start of the fall semester, I suspect our reality at that time will look different than the current state, perhaps significantly. The best we can do at this point is prepare for a wide array of possibilities for the return to schools and then progressively narrow the scope as we learn more throughout the summer.