‘I find these actions to be reprehensible’: Howard superintendent condemns ‘bullying’ of student school board member

Then, in November, when the current plan had students in virtual learning through January, the board was considering the school system’s proposed hybrid learning model. When the board was unsatisfied with the proposed hybrid model, Martirano requested more time to allow the school system to refine its plan. The vote to give the school system more time to develop a hybrid model failed, 4-4, with Koung, member Jen Mallo, former member Sabina Taj and former Chairperson Mavis Ellis voting against the motion. Taj and Ellis did not run for reelection and were replaced by other members in December.