Windsor Mill man sentenced to one year in jail for killing dog in Ellicott City

A Windsor Mill man was sentenced to one year in jail for intentionally killing a dog in Ellicott City in December, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Corey Markus Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated animal cruelty after police said he cut the pitbull’s throat and tied it to a tree. He was sentenced to three years in jail, with the judge suspending all but one year.
“It’s hard to imagine a more gruesome crime involving animals than this,” Howard County Circuit Court Judge John J. Kuchno said in a statement. “We want to send a message to people that when animals can’t help themselves; this is where the law steps in.”
Howard County police were called to the 8900 block of Town and County Boulevard on Dec. 30 after blood was spotted in the area. Officers found the deceased pitbull still tied to the tree. It was later determined by police that the dog appeared to still be alive when it was tied to the tree.
After officers arrived at the scene and interviewed witnesses, they identified Jones as the suspect and later found him in an apartment where he had been staying, hiding in a bathtub behind the shower curtain.
“This is one of the worst animal abuse cases we’ve seen,” Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said in a statement. “It is unconscionable to think that Mr. Jones intentionally tortured this pitbull named ‘Blue’ and left her to die in a poor, defenseless state. I hope he spends his incarcerated time and his time under community supervision pondering the deliberate cruelty he inflicted on this helpless animal and the pain it caused to the owner.”
Jones also received three years of probation with conditions that he receive a mental health evaluation, treatment and anger management counseling, as well as quarterly visits to ensure he has no animals in his residence and has no contact with the dog’s owner.