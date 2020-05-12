Windsor Mill man sentenced to one year in jail for killing dog in Ellicott City

“This is one of the worst animal abuse cases we’ve seen,” Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said in a statement. “It is unconscionable to think that Mr. Jones intentionally tortured this pitbull named ‘Blue’ and left her to die in a poor, defenseless state. I hope he spends his incarcerated time and his time under community supervision pondering the deliberate cruelty he inflicted on this helpless animal and the pain it caused to the owner.”