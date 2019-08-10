Glen Burnie man dies in Ellicott City industrial accident

A man died Friday after being pinned between a vehicle and a front-end loader while working in Ellicott City, Howard County police reported.
Police were called to 2000 block of Daniels Road at about 2:30 p.m. after a worker at an adjacent business discovered the man. Police believe the man, William James Harkins, 30, of Glen Burnie, was attempting to load a container into a truck from the front-end loader when he was trapped.
Harkins worked for Maryland Landscape Supply.
No one else was involved in the accident. And police said there are no preliminary indications of foul play, though the investigation continues.