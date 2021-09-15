‘It’s a win, win, win’: Nonprofit teams up with two Howard businesses to create wigs for children with cancer

Since July 2020, Fuchs has been organizing monthly pirate-themed scavenger hunts for youth throughout Howard County. The hunts are typically available 24/7 for about 10 days, with treasure maps available to download for a $5 donation. A portion of the fee is used to purchase “treasure” for the hunts and another part is used to give back to the community, Fuchs said. Past donations have been to organizations such as Howard County Special Olympics and the Howard County Police Department.