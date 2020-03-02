Made in Maryland Expo to bring local products to Howard County on Saturday

The Made in Maryland Expo, which organizers say celebrates “all things Maryland,” will be at the Howard County Fairgrounds’ main exhibition building on Saturday.
The expo, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature more than 100 exhibitors with food and products made by Marylanders, showcasing everything from cheeses and jams to clothing and home decor. There will also be a Drink Maryland exhibition for ages 21 and older with wines, beers, ciders and spirits made in the state.
General admission tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door; children younger than 10 will be admitted for free. For advance tickets online, go to eventbrite.com/e/made-in-maryland-expo-tickets-72410948095.
The fairgrounds are at 2210 Fairgrounds Road in West Friendship.
For more information and a list of vendors, go to madeinmdexpo.com.