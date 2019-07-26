Far from obscure, trivia nights are booming in Howard County

On any given night in Howard County, individuals and teams are answering questions on various topics including music, science, math and local history. Correct answers are a must, but the participants are not being graded or are even in school.
Rather, they are usually sitting in a bar or at a restaurant, hanging out with friends for a few hours of trivia.
Trivia competitions have been common in the area for years. Perhaps it is a desire to be like James Holzhauer. Last June, Holzhauer set a record on the game show “Jeopardy!” by knowing a variety of trivial facts for 32 consecutive victories for a total of $2 million in winnings.
Or perhaps, people just enjoy learning new facts and sharing what they know.
“Some people think they are really good and this is their way to show it,” said Rick Rinaldi, a trivia night host. “It’s entertainment.”
No matter the reason, trivia nights are held throughout the area at various locations on various days, catering to crowds of all ages.
Rinaldi has been hosting trivia nights for years in Howard County, including White Oak Tavern in Ellicott City, New York J&P in Fulton, and Frisco Taphouse and Second Chance Saloon in Columbia.
For 10 years, he has held court on Monday nights at Second Chance Saloon. Sitting on a stool near the entrance and close to the bar, he reads out questions and provides musical clues.
“My quizzes are a little different,” Rinaldi said, with pride. “They are a bit more involved.”
Like most trivia nights, Rinaldi’s game features several rounds of questions worth various points as well as a bonus question or two. Winners are determined by the number of points at the end of the game, typically winning gift certificates to the establishment hosting the trivia night.
What is unique about Rinaldi’s contest is the musical clues he provides between questions.
“The song clues are something you have to figure out,” Rinaldi said. “Some contestants put it together, some don’t.”
On a Monday night in June, he played an obscure tune called “Avocado Toast” as a clue as well a mix of popular songs.
“I’m one of the few ... who writes my own stuff,” Rinaldi said. “My questions are off the beaten path, a little quirky. A little different.”
It takes Rinaldi a day or two to write one quiz of 20 questions. He purposefully avoids watching game shows like “Jeopardy!” for fear he would subconsciously steal some of its questions.
“It’s best to keep that influence away from me,” he said. “I mix it up a bit. I attract a wide range of people playing from in their 20s to 65 and older.”
Barabara Leotta, of Columbia, typically plays trivia with another league, but she came out to play at Second Chance for the first time because her normal group was on break.
“His questions are more like puzzles to figure out,” Leotta said of Rinaldi. ‘It’s more challenging.”
In this age of cellphones, Rinaldi trusts the teams to police each other and not use their phones.
“Years ago, we didn’t have phones; it was nice,” Rinaldi said. “Now, as soon as they answer the question, everybody gets out their phone. You can’t give a second chance.”
Rebeca Fernandez, of Pikesville, has been playing trivia on Monday nights for three years or more with her friends.
“For me, it’s just fun seeing my friends,” Fernandez said. “We catch up with each other. It’s a good time.”
On Thursday nights at the Common Kitchen in Clarksville, individuals and teams of all ages compete in its Trivia Night.
“We have groups of people that come all the time,” said Elias Castillo, general manager of the Common Kitchen. “A lot of people have been attending since the beginning.”
This past January, the Common Kitchen introduced trivia nights on Thursday as a way to bring the community together to its collection of eateries.
“The idea was born and we followed through with it,” Castillo said. “Sure enough, it just took off.”
Almost every inch of space was full at the Common Kitchen on a Thursday in late June, with the talking and laughing only ebbing when Bryan Castillo, the trivia host, read a question.
Like Rinaldi, Bryan Castillo, who is Elias Castillo’s brother, creates his own questions and does not watch game shows.
“I do watch a lot of movies and television,” said Bryan, who also reads old books and looks up random facts regularly. As The Common Kitchen is a family-oriented establishment, he creates questions for a variety of ages, keeping in mind that youth are also participating.
Friends Mira Karparti and Jolee Smith, both 13 and from Clarksville, attended trivia night for the first time in June.
“We were walking and saw the sign,” said Karparti. “I somehow got an alcohol question right.”
“We’ll probably come back for it,” Smith said.
Fred Fields attends the trivia nights whenever he can, either alone or with his wife, Michelle Limeres.
“We live right across the street,” Fields said. “The food is good. I have fun and have won once or twice.”
For Bryan, the best part of trivia nights is catching people with a question.
“I like the expressions on people’s faces when it’s on the tip of their tongues but they just can’t get it,” Bryan said. “I love how I can do that.”
Second Chance Saloon, 5888 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, hosts trivia nights on Mondays at 7 p.m. It also hosts Atomic Trivia nights on Wednesdays with a different host.
The Common Kitchen, 12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite A, Clarksville, hosts trivia nights on Thursdays at 7 p.m.