Centennial Brass Midwinter Revels will perform for the society members’ annual holiday concert on Dec. 20. For years, the Columbia Jazz Band has performed at the event, which is free to society members though the public can purchase tickets. Due to rearranging the museum’s exhibits, the museum no longer has the space available to accommodate the group, Gladden said, and was looking for a new attraction when members of Centennial Brass approached them.