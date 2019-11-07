A musical comedy that opened on Broadway in 1955, “Damn Yankees” tells of one man’s pact with the devil to help his beloved team, the Washington Senators, achieve success in a game dominated by the New York Yankees in the 1950s. Filled with classic songs by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, including “Heart” and “Goodbye Old Girl,” lots of dance and baseball, the musical is one of the school show’s director Tom Sankey’s favorites.