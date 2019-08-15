Artist Jane Knighton simply shows the world as she sees it at Ellicott City gallery

As in the Ellicott City-themed paintings, most of the landscape paintings do not have any people in them. There are the occasional exceptions, as in “Tourists of Varenna, Italy.” Five tourists are seated on a bench, and it’s a sweet detail that two of them are eating ice cream cones. The tourists’ faces are a painterly blur and, for that matter, their bodies also nearly blend into the yellow-hued wall behind the bench. So, even when people appear, the emphasis remains on buildings and landscapes.