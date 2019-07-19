Ellicott City looks good from any angle at ‘Paint It!’ show

Other artists in the exhibit have depictions of landmark structures that like the town itself endure. Jill Glassman’s oil painting “Road to Recovery” depicts the Fire House Museum; the artist’s assertive brush strokes used to represent the streets to either side of it have a confidence that verges on painterly swagger. Much quieter is Mike McSorley’s oil painting “Ellicott City Station Museum,” in which soft shades of gray convey how the B&O Railroad Museum remains solidly in place.