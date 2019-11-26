The Kinetics Dance Theatre’s Student and Apprentice Dance Companies return this season with an hour-long hoot called “The Cracked Nut," which incorporates ballet, modern and contemporary dance styles to tell the classic story of Clara with a few twists. Expect the little ones to be charmed. Performances are at 3 and 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 13 and 14, at Slayton House Theater, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia. Stick around after the show for some hot chocolate and conversation. For ticket information, call 410-480-1686 or go to school@kineticsdance.org.